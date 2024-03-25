DusitD2 hero who fought terrorists ends his life after mother's death

DusitD2 hero Joseph Azuza Chama with the mother Mary Anaela Chama. [Courtesy]

In a tragic turn of events, Joseph Azuza Chama, hailed as one of the elite General Service Unit officers who fought terrorists during the DusitD2 attack, took his life following the death of his mother, Mary Anael Chama.

Azuza, 43, demonstrated unparalleled courage in the face of heavily armed terrorists, yet succumbed to the overwhelming grief of losing his mother, leaving behind five children.

His bravery during the DusitD2 attack on January 15, 2019, where he confronted more than five heavily armed terrorists, earned him accolades and admiration from colleagues and the public as the lens rolled to get the best pictures of him saving hundreds of people at the business complex.

His actions were captured by several journalists, saving lives during the siege at the business complex, as President Uhuru Kenyatta acknowledged the role played by elite GSU officers like Azuza in neutralizing the jihadist attackers.

However, despite his extraordinary valour on the battlefield, Azuza was unable to cope with the profound loss of his mother, who passed away on March 5, 2024 after battling a long illness.

Friends and family said the pain of the mother's absence proved insurmountable for Azuza that tragically pushed him to end his life.

The police said on the fateful day, Azuza had gone to pay last respects to his late mother at Kenyatta Funeral Services home. However, he was unable to view her body, as the facility does not offer the service to clients on Sunday.

Overwhelmed by grief, he jumped out of a moving taxi near Muthaiga on Thika Road. Miraculously surviving the initial fall, Azuza met his demise when he was struck by oncoming vehicles after rolling back onto the road. Witnesses recounted the heart-wrenching scene, describing the GSU officer's desperation and the futile attempt to escape grief.

Azuza was in the taxi with PAG priest, Chama Enos Anzigare, and his brother.

"The family said that he was unsettled throughout the journey, when they left the mortuary, heading to Kangemi PAG for fundraising. However, after reaching Muthaiga, he jumped out of the car and rolled to the edge," a police officer at Muthaiga said, adding, "He then rolled back on the road and two oncoming vehicles killed him on the spot."

Friends and family said Azuza had a strong bond with his mother, highlighting the deep impact of her loss on him.

Jeff Makalua Otieno, a friend to Azuza said his mother was his best friend.

“They were too close. She was both a mother and a friend to him,” Otieno, told The Standard, adding, “It is sad that we are burying them tomorrow, may their souls rest in peace.”

His colleagues who spoke to The Standard said despite being a decorated officer, Azuza's vulnerability in the face of tragedy serves as a poignant reminder of "how loss and grief, transcends even the bravest among us."

“He was a strong man, and that’s why he was the captain of the Red Berets, and everyone just loved him. It is sad and may their souls rest in eternal peace,” said a Recce officer, whom we couldn’t mention because he is not allowed to talk to the media.

Azuza joined Red Berrets FC in 1998 and was later recruited into the police in 1999 owing to his discipline and hard work.

He became the captain of the Red Berets until the team was relegated.

Azuza was deployed during the attack on the DusitD2 hotel and business complex, which was orchestrated by the Al-Shabaab militant group that led to loss of 21 lives. The security forces, including officers like Azuza, worked tirelessly for 19 hours to contain the assault. He later joined the United Nations as a security officer.

“He played his role well because he was somebody you could count on,” said Otieno.

Azuza and his mother were laid to rest on Saturday.