Ruto appoints ex-IEBC boss Chiloba as US Consul General

By Fred Kagonye | 2h ago
Former Communication Authority and IEBC boss Ezra Chiloba. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has appointed former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) boss Ezra Chiloba as Kenya's Consul General in Los Angeles, USA.

Others nominated for the post of Consul General are Charles Githinji (Goma, DRC), Aden Mohamud Mohamed (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia) and David Iboko (Dubai, UAE).

Their names will now be forwarded to the National Assembly for vetting and approval before they take up their positions.

Chiloba was most recently the Director General of the Communication Authority, where he resigned on October 18, 2023, after the board suspended him for alleged abuse of office and misuse of funds to the tune of Sh662.4 million.

He was suspended on September 18, for allegedly approving his mortgage loan and paying Sh25 million to a company of which he is the sole director.

He took over at CA in September 2021 from the late Francis Wangusi, who retired.

Before that, he was CEO of the IEBC, where he was suspended by former chairman Wafula Chebukati to allow for an audit of the body's procurement process.

He went to court and reclaimed his post after the court found that there was no contractual authority to send him on compulsory leave before he was sacked in October 2018.

Ambassadors, high commissioners and permanent representatives at embassies and high commissions abroad were also appointed in the March 8 communication.

.

.

