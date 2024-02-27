Ruto, Raila, meet at Museveni's home in Kisozi, Uganda

President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Yoweri Museveni met at Kisozi Country Home in Uganda on Monday.

The three leaders met to discuss Odinga's candidacy for the African Union (AU) Commission chairmanship, said Ruto on X.

Odinga has since expressed gratitude to the two leaders for backing his candidacy.

“I am very grateful to President Museveni for strongly endorsing my candidacy and to President Ruto for fully backing it,” said Odinga.

Ruto has reiterated that Kenya and Uganda are keen to deepen long-established diplomatic and economic ties.

President William Ruto (left) with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga when they paid a visit to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at his Kisozi Country Home. [X, William Ruto].

“This relationship includes bringing all the seven East African Community nations closer in their ultimate goal to form the East African Political Federation,” he said.

Ruto and Museveni went ahead to discuss critical issues affecting both countries such as energy and petroleum.

“I am glad that the issues affecting the flow of petroleum products between Kenya and Uganda are being resolved.

“We have agreed on a way forward of sourcing and scheduling imports for the region in a manner that will ensure we achieve the most competitive pricing and maximum logistical efficiency,” said Ruto.

They also discussed the need for the two countries to urgently pursue the design and construction of the earlier conceptualized Eldoret-Kampala-Kigali refined petroleum product pipeline.