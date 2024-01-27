Stop killing us, Kenyan women demand in nationwide anti-femicide protests

Thousands of Kenyans came out on Saturday to protest against prevalent femicide cases that have rocked the country.

In Nairobi, women and men took to the streets demanding an end to violence.

The group led by Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, began their march at Jeevanjee Gardens and later proceeded to the Central Business District (CBD) chanting and carrying placards reading: “Stop killing us, united against femicide.”

Passaris, in an address, called on President William Ruto to speak up and address the femicide issue in the country, saying that his voice as the Head of State is important.

“I have spoken to several Cabinet Secretaries and said that the President’s voice needs to be heard on this issue. We need the President to speak on it. We need him to understand the families of these girls who have been brutally murdered have got so much trauma and they need to feel that the State is acting on their behalf,” she said.

In Mombasa County, leaders, human rights activists and residents gathered at Pembe za Ndovu on Moi Avenue and marched their way into the city.

Similar protests are also taking place in Kisumu County, with several human rights organisations joining the call. Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga led residents in marching within Kisumu city.

Other counties like Isiolo and Nyeri held their protests on Friday.

The marches are aimed at creating awareness of violence against women and intimate partner violence cases.

Njeri Migwi, an activist and co-founder of Usikimye Foundation demanding an end to femicide told Spice FM yesterday: “It’s no longer business as usual. 500 women have been killed in the last five years. We want femicide to be declared a national disaster.”

The protests were prompted by the rise in the number of female victims who have been brutally murdered.

In January alone, more than five women were killed among them Rita Waeni who was strangled to death and her body dismembered.

Others include 26-year-old Starlet Wahu, Harriet Moraa (19), and Stella Adongo (21) among others.