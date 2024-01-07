Opposition supporters celebrate Raila's 79 birthday with clear cake messages to Ruto

Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his wife Ida cut a cake. He is flanked by, among others, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharrif and Kilifi DG Florah Chibule. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

Calls for President William Ruto to reduce the high cost of living, tone down his attacks on the Judiciary and manage high taxes loaded on Kenyans dominated the 79th birthday of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Sunday.

Stretching from Busia, Kakamega, Kisumu, Nairobi, Mombasa to Kilifi, Raila's supporters celebrated through peaceful walks with mega cakes that were in essence political statements bearing inscriptions of all things that they want President William Ruto to attend to.

In Kisumu, a four-layer cake bearing inscriptions Cut food prices, Cut turnover tax, Cut housing levy, Cut VAT on food, which were messages to the Ruto administration to 'cut down' on its high taxes thrown at Kenyans.

In Nairobi, Raila’s supporters missed the opportunity to cut their cake after police officers lobbed teargas canisters at their gathering at the Tom Mboya statue.

Those assembled took to their heels leaving the cake enveloped in thick smoke.

Only one woman returned pleading with the police to allow her to take the cake and cut it from a different location. However, her pleas fell on deaf ears after a new canister was lobbed at her, causing the cake to break into pieces as she ran for dear life.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi condemned the violence meted out to the Azimio supporters, asking the government to focus on more serious issues affecting mwananchi and not violating their right to assemble.

"Today was a day to celebrate a legend," said Wanyonyi, adding that "Sunday is a day Nairobians come out to town to enjoy the city. This is a shameful act by the police. We condemn it in the strongest terms possible."

In Kisumu, ODM leaders told off President Ruto over his recent onslaught on the Judiciary.

The leaders who spoke at Oginga Odinga Street where the birthday event was held accused the president of doublespeak over his attacks on the Judiciary.

"When the court ruled against BBI, Ruto was the first person to celebrate that the courts did the right thing. When the Supreme Court pronounced itself on the presidential elections, he said the courts did the best thing. Therefore, we want to tell Ruto to respect the Judiciary," said Elisha Oraro, the Kisumu County Assembly Speaker.

Oraro's sentiments were reiterated by Kisumu County's ODM chairperson Seth Kanga who is also the majority whip at the County Assembly of Kisumu.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his wife Ida Odinga cut a birthday cake at the Malindi Orphanage in Malindi town. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

He called on President Ruto to respect the independence of the Judiciary, saying it's currently Kenya's last best hope.

"As we speak today, the only two important institutions we have now is the Judiciary and Raila Amollo Odinga. I want to tell Ruto to stop undermining the Judiciary," Kanga said.

In the symbolic event where a four-layer cake was cut to mark the opposition leader's birthday, the leaders called on the Ruto government to urgently address the issue of the high cost of living and heavy taxation that Kenyans are grappling with.

"As we celebrate and cut the cake, we want the punitive taxes to be cut. We want the cost of living to be cut. We want the cost of education to be cut," Oraro added.

In Kisii, the County's Chairman Okerosi Ondieki led in the cutting of the cake along Hospital Road.

Kerosi said they marked the birthday at a time Kenyans yearn for a change of leadership in the country.

"Kenyans are not happy; they want a change in policies. We need reduced taxes, respect for the Judiciary and a promise to give Kenyans better jobs. We are proud of what Raila has achieved," he said.

Speaking from Malindi Children Orphanage where he celebrated his birthday, Raila said children must be given the right to life, health, education and equal opportunity whatever their family background.

The birthday brought together children from nine children's homes in the area. ODM leaders from Kakamega celebrate Raila Odinga's 79th birthday at party offices on January 7, 2024. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

He said children should not be discriminated against and must be given an equal opportunity in life.

He noted that Azimio will support single mothers to ensure that all children get an opportunity for good health and education.

"I have decided to celebrate my birthday with orphanage children because they need to be respected and be enabled to live like any other child in the country. Azimio will support single mothers for the sake of the children," Raila said.

He was flanked by his spouse Mrs Ida Odinga, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo, Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Mbetsa Chibule, Mombasa County Assembly Speaker Aharub Khatri, Kilifi counterpart Teddy Mwambire, Mombasa Woman Representative Zamzam Mohamed, Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi and her Likoni counterpart Mishi Mboko.

Raila said that in the Azimio manifesto, they had factored single mothers as beneficiaries of a government scheme and urged the current administration to honour them.

Mrs Odinga called on Kenyans to respect children saying they represent the future of Kenya.

"You should not be discriminated against just because you are orphans. You are children of Kenya like any other and should deserve to be treated well and be happy. You should not be neglected," she said.

Nassir urged Raila to continue defending the rights of Kenyans and the Constitution and urged President Ruto to emulate the opposition leader. Kisumu MCAs led by Seth Kanga (in blue) and Speaker Elisha Olaro (brown cap) cut a cake along Oginga Street. [Michael Mute, Standard]

In Kakamega, the celebrations for the cake-cutting were held at ODM offices with party members, officials, and leaders gracing the event while in Busia County the ceremony was held at Busia Taxi Park in Busia town led by Busia County Assembly Speaker Fred Odilo and ODM Members of County Assembly.

John Wanguba, the ‘Jeshi La Baba’ leader, said President Ruto must lower the price of essential commodities threatening to lead youths to demonstrate against the high cost of living if not addressed.

Kakamega ODM Youth Chairman Owen Musoma asked President Ruto to stop overtaxing Kenyans.

Kakamega County Assembly Deputy Speaker Bernard Shitiabayi maintained that Raila is the only person who is fit to unseat President Ruto.

“As we celebrate the good life of our leader who is the father of devolution and defender of the constitution, Raila is not old to lead this country,” said Shitiabayi.

[Reports by Clinton Ambujo, Eric Abuga, Nehemiah Okwembah, Bernard Lusigi]