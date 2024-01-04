Judiciary saved Ruto's political career, says Raila

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga. [Raila Odinga/X]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has come to the defence of the judiciary, responding to what he perceives as President William Ruto's onslaught, saying the president's entire political career has been preserved by the courts.

Speaking in Mombasa, Raila said they will prevent Ruto from leading the country into an era of dictatorship.

"We ask him to respect the judiciary and stop hijacking it. We will not allow them to hold the judiciary at ransom, and judges shouldn't feel intimidated. We will defend the judiciary,” said Raila in Mombasa.

He said Ruto's rule was a certain path to chaos and the collapse of the nation.

The Azimio leader emphasized that Ruto’s entire political career has been safeguarded by the judiciary, yet he has now turned against the very institution that consistently assisted him.

“His entire political career has been saved by the judiciary. When he was charged with fraud, he was saved by the judiciary," he said.

Raila pointed out that Ruto was also saved by the judiciary during the 2022 general election when the Supreme Court cleared him of winning the presidential election.

Raila was with Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Senator Mohamed Faki, women representative Zamzam Mohamed and county assembly speaker Aharub Khatri.

He said Ruto wanted to capture the judiciary so that the courts bend to his will and decide cases in his favour.

Raila said Ruto has turned against the institution he once promised to stand by to uphold the rule of law.

“He is now accusing the judiciary of sabotaging his projects. It should not be about him but where he wants to take the country. He wants judges not to rule against his policies.

"He wants to establish a total dictatorship. We have been here before where cases were being heard in the late night. Ruto wants to return us to the era of terror,” said Raila.

Raila vowed to halt Ruto’s way of leadership.

He urged the judiciary to stand strong and not allow judicial decisions to be determined by Ruto's wishes.

He advised the judges to remain steadfast and work within the constitution, saying Kenyans will stand behind them in case of any intimidation and dictatorship.