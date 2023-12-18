What you need to know about Form One placement for 2023 KCPE candidates

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has released the Form One placement results, for 2023 KCPE candidates, revealing that the reporting date will be January 15, 2024.

While releasing the results, the CS noted that all 1.4 million candidates who sat the final 8-4-4 primary school test had been placed to various secondary schools across the country.

However, he was quick to note that the process faced a challenge posed by 28,052 candidates who did not choose the preferred schools.

He said that the majority were from Wanjohi and Kopsiro sub-counties in Nyandarua and Bungoma Counties respectively.

Of the 1, 400, 329 candidates who wrote the national test in November this year, 42, 927 have been selected to join national schools, 274, 746 extra-county, 288, 201 County and 792, 230 sub-county schools. Another 2, 225 will get a place in special needs institutions.

According to CS Machogu, the five most selected schools by KCPE 2023 Candidates were Kabianga High School (186,357) with only a capacity of 672, Nanyuki High (158,741) against a capacity of 480, Pangani Girls (144,542) with only 384 spaces, Kapsabet Boys (143,723) which has only 432 spaces and Alliance Girls (135,033) which only needs 384 students.

Other selected schools were Maseno School, Nakuru High, Butere Girls, Mang’u High and Alliance High.

To get the results of this exercise, visit the Ministry's official website www.education.go.ke. or www.kemis.education.go.ke where candidates can view their results and download joining instructions.

“Upon downloading the joining instructions, the candidate must present the letter to the head teacher of the primary school where they sat their KCPE Examination for authentication. The principal of the admitting school will further verify the letter. Principals are advised to confirm that letters presented to them belong to learners who will strictly be on their selection list. Primary and Secondary Schools can access their selection lists from the NEMIS platform,” CS Machogu has said.