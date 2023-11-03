VIDEO: King Charles, Queen Camilla ride tuktuk as four-day State Visit ends

King Charles III and Queen Camilla of Britain have ended their four-day State visit to Kenya.

The monarchs who left for London on Friday, November 3, were seen off by President William Ruto and First Lady Mama Rachel at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

In a seemingly historical moment for Kenyans and the African continent, the King’s visit has attracted attention from various parts of the world as many wait to see its outcome. King Charles bids Kenyans goodbye at Moi International Airport, Mombasa.[Royal Family, X]

So far, what is clear is that the United Kingdom and Kenya are working towards amending and strengthening their relationship.

On their last day, they started off by meeting several religious leaders at Mombasa’s ACK Memorial Cathedral and AI Mandhry Mosque.

King Charles III at Mandhry Mosque with one of the Muslim leaders.[Royal Family, X]

This was crucial as the King addressed the work of the Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics and the importance of peace, security, and development.

Queen Camilla on the other hand met survivors of sexual and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) where she shared insights from working with survivors.

Earlier, the King had a secret meeting with families of freedom fighters including Evelyn Kimathi, Alphonce Mkare, Ambrose Tarus, and Richard Langat who are members of Dedan Kimathi, Mekatilili wa Menza, Koitalel arap Samoei and Tapsimate arap Borowo families, respectively.

King Charles also met Mzee Gitu wa Kahengeri, the chairperson of the Mau Mau Veterans Association, who has played a significant role in seeking compensation for victims of colonial brutality.

Queen Camilla during her visit at Tononoka Social Hall and Situation room in Mombasa County on Friday, November 3, 2023. She met Gender-Based Violence survivors and champions. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

According to a statement by the UK High Commission to Kenya, the meeting provided an opportunity for the King to hear first-hand about the violence meted out against Kenyans during their struggle for independence.

The King would also get a taste of Mombasa’s popular tuk-tuk culture, making a grand entrance to Fort Jesus in an electric tuk-tuk.

Their Majesties boarded their plane back to the United Kingdom at 1:30 pm, marking the end of an eventful four-day State visit to Kenya, and the first to a commonwealth nation since King Charles’ ascension to the throne.