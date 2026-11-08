We can draw lessons from mid-term US polls

Democratic US Senate candidate James Talarico celebrates after winning the Texas race during a midterm election night watch party at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas, on November 3, 2026. [AFP]

It truly gladdens my heart to see what just happened in the US over the past week or so. It really does. The Republicans (read ruling party) were routed by the Democrats (opposition), both in the senate and the house.

The New York Times captured the essence of what had just happened in a way that gave a global dimension to this tsunami.