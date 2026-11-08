We can draw lessons from mid-term US polls

It truly gladdens my heart to see what just happened in the US over the past week or so. It really does. The Republicans (read ruling party) were routed by the Democrats (opposition), both in the senate and the house.
The New York Times captured the essence of what had just happened in a way that gave a global dimension to this tsunami.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…