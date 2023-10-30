President Ruto oversees exam distribution as final KCPE starts countrywide

President William Ruto addressing Kikuyu Township Primary school pupils minutes before the commencement of KCPE AND KPSEA. [Kimaku Chege, Standard]

The final cohort sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) is set to start writing the exams this morning.

This will see about 1,415, 315 learners write the final national examinations for primary school level, as the 8-4-4 system is phased out. Education CS Ezekiel Machogu addressing Kikuyu Township Primary school pupils minutes before commencement of KCPE AND KPSEA. [Kimaku Chege, Standard]

Prior to the beginning of the examinations later today, senior government and state education officers have been making rounds in different parts of the country, overseeing the exam papers distribution to various centers.

On Monday morning, President William Ruto was at Kikuyu Township Primary School, Kiambu overseeing the exam distribution exercise.

He was accompanied by Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah.

On the other hand, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi made an appearance at St George's Primary School, Nairobi, to preside over the KCPE and KPSEA exams which start today.

The first, KCPE examinations were done in 1985, when it replaced the CPE examinations under the 7-4-6-3 curriculum.

The Competency Based Curriculum, popularly known as CBC will now replace the 8-4-4 system.