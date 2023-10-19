Ezra Chiloba resigns from Communications Authority position

Communications Authority of Kenya DG Ezra Chiloba. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Ezra Chiloba has this morning resigned as the Director-General of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

In a statement, the Authority said Chiloba tendered his resignation on Wednesday, October 18, in a letter addressed to the Board Chairperson, Mary Mungai.

“On behalf of the Authority, I wish the outgoing Director-General success in his future endeavours and appreciate his invaluable contribution to the organization and the wider ICT sector,” the board chair said.

Chiloba was last month suspended for unspecified reasons.

However, The Standard reported that the CA boss was shown the door over alleged abuse of office and misuse of funds in the authority’s mortgage scheme.

Mungai then named Christopher Wambua as the acting Director-General until further notice.

Chiloba held the Director-General position for two years, having been appointed in October 2021.