The Standard

Ezra Chiloba resigns from Communications Authority position

By Betty Njeru | 1h ago

Communications Authority of Kenya DG Ezra Chiloba. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Ezra Chiloba has this morning resigned as the Director-General of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

In a statement, the Authority said Chiloba tendered his resignation on Wednesday, October 18, in a letter addressed to the Board Chairperson, Mary Mungai.

“On behalf of the Authority, I wish the outgoing Director-General success in his future endeavours and appreciate his invaluable contribution to the organization and the wider ICT sector,” the board chair said.

Chiloba was last month suspended for unspecified reasons.

However, The Standard reported that the CA boss was shown the door over alleged abuse of office and misuse of funds in the authority’s mortgage scheme.

Mungai then named Christopher Wambua as the acting Director-General until further notice.

Chiloba held the Director-General position for two years, having been appointed in October 2021.

Related Topics

Ezra Chiloba Ezra Chiloba Resigns Communications Authority of Kenya CA Director-General
.

Latest Stories

UN Security Council fails to ease suffering in Gaza
UN Security Council fails to ease suffering in Gaza
Asia
By VOA
18 mins ago
Mashujaa Day: What Kenyans expect to hear from their President
Opinion
By Michael Ndonye
25 mins ago
Shortage of nurses main challenge in public health facilities
Health & Science
By Purity Mwangi
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's blue-eyed boy under siege over management style
By Alexander Chagema and John Shilitsa 34 mins ago
Premium Ruto's blue-eyed boy under siege over management style
Charity Ngilu faces probe over burnt cash records
By Edwin Nyarangi 34 mins ago
Premium Charity Ngilu faces probe over burnt cash records
Strategies for smart saving during tough economic times
By Julius Kipng'etich 34 mins ago
Premium Strategies for smart saving during tough economic times
How to avoid falling victim to fake land deals
By Esther Nyambura 34 mins ago
Premium How to avoid falling victim to fake land deals
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved