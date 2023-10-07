Gachagua seeks handshake with Uhuru in major change of tune

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) shakes hands with DP Rigathi Gachagua as his successor William Ruto looks on at Kasarani on September 13, 2022. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has been the harshest critic of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family, now says he is ready to meet the man he once served as personal assistant.

In a dramatic and inexplicable climbdown, Gachagua yesterday said he will meet Uhuru in an effort to unite the country.

In an interview with Kikuyu language station, Inooro FM, he further disclosed that he has directed all leaders from Mt Kenya region to henceforth cease and desist from attacking the former President who kept on referring to them as ‘President’ and ‘our son’.

“The elections are over. It is time to gather and unite our people including those that opposed us in last year’s General Election since they are still our people. We have agreed that no leader will pelt stones at former President Uhuru Kenyatta because he is still our son and although we faced each other during elections, that period is over and he is our son,” he said.

While vowing to protect and support Uhuru and his family, Gachagua said the former president has kept off the political scene which was their desire as the community leaders have always wanted him to retire with the respect he deserved.

“For three to four months, he has lived like an elder and a community leader and that is why I have directed all our MPs to respect him and let him enjoy his retirement. When the right time comes, I will definitely reach out to him,” he added.

He also called on all the leaders to rally behind him, claiming God had anointed and chosen him to be the community leader due to the support he gained in last year’s elections.

In yet another change of tune, Gachagua, who accused a section of the wealthy people of Mt Kenya region of plotting against the Kenya Kwanza’s downfall, vowed to reach out to them especially the Mt Kenya Foundation to help him to rehabilitate victims of illicit brews in the region.

“Our community has three important pillars who include the kingpin, the warrior and the rich. I am the kingpin and the warrior as I have vowed to protect the people from my community but I need the rich in my war against the alcohol menace,” he said.

He said other than planning a meeting with the Mt Kenya Foundation, a wealthy club of oligarchs from Mt Kenya region, he has organised a series of golf tournaments, which will start on October 21 with an aim of soliciting funds to aid in his campaign against illicit alcohol.

The group led by former Equity Group chairman Peter Munga organised a mega fundraiser to support Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s Presidential campaigns last year at Safari Park in Nairobi. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses mourners during the funeral service Solomon Muthungu at Hiriga village in Mathira, October 2, 2023. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Protect interests

Gachagua’s transformation comes barely two weeks after he announced at a burial ceremony of freedom heroine Muthoni Kirima that the community leaders will always ditch their political differences and unite whenever their interests are threatened.

“This community of Mt Kenya people is unique. We talk differently and say different things but if our interests are threatened, we put our differences aside, meet at night and speak in one voice the following morning as was the case during the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala),” said Gachagua.

He further promised to be back to the region ‘should the things go south’ between him and the President.

Days after his remarks, Gachagua presided over a meeting with 12 Kiambu leaders at his Karen home while another meeting bringing together 48 leaders went on concurrently at Thika Greens in the home of one of the Kirinyaga MPs.

Pundits and political analyst now interpret Gachagua’s change of tact is aimed at harnessing and increasing the region’s say in politics while at the same time affirming that Gachagua was in charge.

Combative nature

“This is an excellent move by Gachagua because he seems to have abandoned his combative nature of attacking his rivals but now offering a reconciliatory tone it shows that he is making major stride in politics but at the same time indicate that there are red flags in the Kenya Kwanza government,” Charles Njoroge observed.

He said the move was welcome as the region stood to gain more when leaders were united than when they continued to tear each other politically.

During campaigns, Gachagua had made the Kenyatta family a campaign agenda in a strategy that sought to create Kenyatta phobia in the region accusing his family of oppressing the community to their advantage

He also accused Uhuru of holding the country captive for his own gains in what he described as State capture.

In April, goons who many claimed had the blessing of influential leaders in government, invaded the expansive Kenyatta land in Ruiru where they felled down trees, sub-divided the land and made away over 2,500 goats.

The invasion had come a month before the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa had warned the former President to keep off ‘funding Azimio activities’ or else his property was invaded.

“When a Kenyan’s property is invaded, then we will also invade your land and ask homeless Kenyans to settle on them. Don’t think that only the ordinary Kenyan will lose their property. Even you will have a price if you continue to instigate violence and bloodshed in this country. That is my message to none other than Uhuru Kenyatta” he said.

In the same month, Gachagua, while reacting to a meeting between Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima and Mama Ngina Kenyatta, accused the Kenyattas of taking land from Mau Mau.

“They should return at least half of the parcels they took from Mau Mau. The vast parcels of land have over the years remained idle yet the Mau Mau and their children are being buried in public cemeteries” he said.