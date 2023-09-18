The Standard

Ezra Chiloba suspended as Communications Authority of Kenya Director General

By David Njaaga | 1h ago
Ezra Chiloba has been suspended as Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has suspended its Director General Ezra Chiloba with immediate effect, citing unspecified reasons.

The Authority’s chairperson Mary Mungai announced the decision in an internal memo to all staff on Monday, September 18 2023.

Mungai also appointed Christopher Wambua as the Director General in acting capacity until further notice.

Wambua has been serving as the Director of Consumer and Public Affairs at CA since 2016.

Chiloba joined CA in September 2021 after a competitive recruitment process that saw him beat over 100 applicants for the top job.

He replaced Francis Wangusi, whose second and final term ended in 2019.

Before his appointment, Chiloba was a board member of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF), a state agency that provides loans and grants to young entrepreneurs.

He was also the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), where he oversaw the controversial 2017 general elections and the repeat presidential election.

He was sacked by IEBC in 2018 after an internal audit revealed irregularities in procurement during the polls.

The CA is yet to disclose the reasons for Chiloba’s suspension or the duration of the investigation.

The Authority is mandated to regulate the communications sector, including broadcasting, telecommunications, postal and courier services.

