Inside Ruto's 6-hour meeting at UDA offices

President William Ruto with a section of UDA leaders including party Secretary-General Cleophas Malala (left) in Kieni East, Nyeri County. [PCS]

Amid wrangles that have rocked the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party, President William Ruto has moved to take charge of his party ahead of nationwide elections slated for December 5.

The president on Tuesday held a tense six-hour meeting with senior officials. During the meeting, Ruto addressed the internal conflicts and an alleged attempt to delay the upcoming elections.

The president arrived at the headquarters at around 5pm and met with officials until about 11pm. Sources described the meeting as uneasy due to the president’s keen interest in the perceived targeting of certain officials.

There were concerns that the UDA secretariat might not be able to conduct the elections as planned. Some officials were advocating for staggered polls, a proposal that Ruto rejected, insisting that all elections should take place on the same day.

Some secretariat officials were accused of hiring ‘friends’ who lacked the necessary expertise to manage a political party. This led to an increase in the party’s staff.

“We have already set up a technical committee, which is going to look into and clean up the register. We shall have two weeks before the members of UDA verify the register,” UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala told journalists after the meeting.

To address emerging power struggles within the party, Ruto warned officials that they risk losing their positions in the elections.

“Let there be no illusion that interim positions are permanent. The party faithful will have the final say,” Ruto reportedly said, according to a highly placed source aware of the deliberations.

This warning was directed at senior officials who were allegedly being used by a senior government official to undermine Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

The newly-launched UDA offices in Nyeri. [File, Standard]

Reports of financial mismanagement and questionable procurement practices within the party have also surfaced, leading Ruto to announce that the party will conduct an audit of its accounts before the elections.

“He was clear that the party is a public organisation and members’ contributions and exchequer disbursements must be audited,” said a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

UDA has recently experienced internal conflicts, with its members openly feuding. Lawmakers have expressed concerns about the party’s management, accusing Malala of bullying members and interfering in their affairs.

Among those who have publicly criticised Malala is Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa, who accused him of taking sides in an ongoing dispute between Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and certain ward representatives in the county.

In June, Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss expressed her dismay after a chaotic party event in Mombasa.

“I am disappointed with the performance of Malala. He has been going on UDA membership drives and many of them have ended in violence,” she said.

Ruto said he plans to visit UDA offices monthly in preparation for the high-stakes polls, which he intends to use to strengthen his party and advocate for the dissolution of affiliate parties within the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

But Ford-K Secretary-General John Chikati criticised Malala’s calls for dissolution as ‘careless and reckless’, saying that they pose a threat to the alliance.