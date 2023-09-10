The Standard

Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu arrested

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu [The Standard]

Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu has been arrested.

Lissu was arrested on Sunday, September 10, alongside three other opposition politicians.

According to a statement by the Arusha police commander Justine Masejo, the four are accussed of holding illegal gatherings as well as distracting the police from discharging their duties.

The four have since been taken in for questioning.

"Jeshi la Polisi Mkoa wa Arusha, linamshikilia makamu Mwenyekiti wa Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) Mhe: Tundu Lissu pamoja na wenzake watatu wa Chama hicho kwa ajili ya mahojiano Kuhusiana na tuhuma za kufanya mikusanyiko isiyohalali na kuwazuia Askari Polisi kutekeleza majukumu yao. Baada ya mahojiano hayo na ukamilishwaji wa taratibu zingine, hatua nyingine za kisheria zitafuata," reads the statement the police.

(The Arusha Regional Police force is detaining the Vice Chairman of the Democratic and Development Party (CHADEMA)Tundu Lissu alongside his three colleagues for questioning. This is in relation to allegations of illegal gatherings and preventing police officers from discharging their duties. After questioning and the completion of other formalities, other legal steps will follow.)

Chadema chairperson Freeman Mbowe has since condemned the arrest and accused the police of harrasment.

"We fear for the safety of our people and it is obvious that President Samia Suluhu is using an authoritarian regime that does not value justice, freedom and democracy. We are closely monitoring and demand the speedy and unconditional release of all our people!" said Mbowe.

