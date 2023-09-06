The Standard

ODM expels five MPs over gross misconduct claims

By Betty Njeru and Ann Veronicah | 46m ago

A section of ODM 'rebel' MPs, from left: Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor aka Jalango, Rongo MP Paul Abuor and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

ODM has expelled five lawmakers over allegations of gross misconduct.

The MPs, Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o of Lang’ata, Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Suba South's Caroli Omondi, and Gideon Ochanda of Bondo constituency, have been accused of defying the party's position on various matters.

Further, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris is to pay a Sh250,000 fine for her actions that allegedly violated the party's interests.

Rongo MP Paul Abuor and Uriri’s Mark Nyamit, who appeared before the ODM disciplinary committee on Wednesday, September 6, have been fined Sh1 million each.

“Paul Abuor and Mark Nyamita who appeared in person before the committee and explained reasons for their actions were reprimanded and fined a sum of Sh1 million each to be paid within sixty days,” the party said in a statement.

Passaris, Omondi, and Odhiambo openly supported the Finance Bill 2023 when it was tabled before Parliament even as ODM opposed it.

The MPs are also said to have held closed-door meetings with President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, which was contrary to the party’s rules.

The eight faced charges of violating the Party Constitution by contravening the Political Parties Act, which stipulates that a member who promotes the ideology of another is deemed to have resigned from the said party.

Also resolved in the Wednesday meeting was the decision to revoke nominations of four Kisumu County MCAs.

They are nominated MCAs Caroline Opar, Kennedy Ajwang’, Peter Obaso, and Regina Kizito.

Related Topics

ODM Rebel MPs Felix Odiwour Esther Passaris Tom Ojienda
.

Latest Stories

Communication from government is discordant; it's time to fix it
Communication from government is discordant; it's time to fix it
Opinion
By David Omwoyo
11 mins ago
Teenager with cool robotic solution steals the show at Climate Summit
Events
By Hellen Miseda
34 mins ago
Kakamega to receive Sh200m for climate programme
Western
By Bernard Lusigi
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Banks fuelling climate crises by funding harmful projects - report
By Caroline Chebet 2 hrs ago
Premium Banks fuelling climate crises by funding harmful projects - report
What the climate summit means for marginalised communities
By Peter Muiruri 2 hrs ago
Premium What the climate summit means for marginalised communities
Eva Muraya: How brands can use data to attract female consumers
By Esther Dianah 2 hrs ago
Premium Eva Muraya: How brands can use data to attract female consumers
Fighting the last war; Raila's strategy studied by competitors, its time for change
By Brian Obara 2 hrs ago
Premium Fighting the last war; Raila's strategy studied by competitors, its time for change
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved