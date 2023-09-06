ODM expels five MPs over gross misconduct claims

A section of ODM 'rebel' MPs, from left: Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor aka Jalango, Rongo MP Paul Abuor and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

ODM has expelled five lawmakers over allegations of gross misconduct.

The MPs, Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o of Lang’ata, Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Suba South's Caroli Omondi, and Gideon Ochanda of Bondo constituency, have been accused of defying the party's position on various matters.

Further, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris is to pay a Sh250,000 fine for her actions that allegedly violated the party's interests.

Rongo MP Paul Abuor and Uriri’s Mark Nyamit, who appeared before the ODM disciplinary committee on Wednesday, September 6, have been fined Sh1 million each.

“Paul Abuor and Mark Nyamita who appeared in person before the committee and explained reasons for their actions were reprimanded and fined a sum of Sh1 million each to be paid within sixty days,” the party said in a statement.

Passaris, Omondi, and Odhiambo openly supported the Finance Bill 2023 when it was tabled before Parliament even as ODM opposed it.

The MPs are also said to have held closed-door meetings with President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, which was contrary to the party’s rules.

The eight faced charges of violating the Party Constitution by contravening the Political Parties Act, which stipulates that a member who promotes the ideology of another is deemed to have resigned from the said party.

Also resolved in the Wednesday meeting was the decision to revoke nominations of four Kisumu County MCAs.

They are nominated MCAs Caroline Opar, Kennedy Ajwang’, Peter Obaso, and Regina Kizito.