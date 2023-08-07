The Standard

Nyamira MCA dies in a road accident

By Anthony Gitonga | 1h ago
The wreck of a personal car that was carrying three MCAs from Nyamira county is towed from the scene of the incident along the Mai Mahiu-Narok road. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

A Member of the Nyamira County Assembly has died in tragic road accident along the Mai mahiu- Narok Road on Monday afternoon.

Two of his colleagues and their driver were seriously injured,  and they were admitted at the Kijabe Mission hospital following the late afternoon incident near Kedong ranch.

The accident occured after the driver of the car that was ferrying three MCAs hit a motorcycle rider before loosing control and landing in a ditch.

The deceased died on the spot while the others were rushed to Mai Mahiu health center before being transfered to Kijabe Mission hospital for specialized treatment.

According to Naivasha OCPD Benjamin Boen, the leaders were headed to Nairobi from Kisii when the incident occurred a few kilometres from Mai Mahiu Town.

He said that the driver of the car was overtaking a motorcycle operator who was ferrying a bag of charcoal when he hit him leading to the fatal accident.

"The car carrying the MCAs lost control after hitting the motorcycle operator and landed into a very deep ditch in the process killing one MCA," he said.
Boen added that the other two MCAs who included a woman and the driver were rushed to Mai Mahiu hospital after sustaining fractures and torn tissue injuries.

"The injured have since been transfered to Kijabe mission hospital while the body has been transfered to a private mortuary in Mai Mai," he said.

Related Topics

MCA accident MCA dies in accident MCA dies, others injured
.

Latest Stories

1,448 government paybills disconnected after president Ruto's directive
1,448 government paybills disconnected after president Ruto's directive
National
By Stephanie Wangari
25 mins ago
Mudavadi heads to Uganda for two-day official visit
National
By Stephanie Wangari
52 mins ago
Premium Fight over venue, time threaten Raila-Ruto talks
Politics
By Josphat Thiongó
58 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Prof Kiama may not return to the University of Nairobi
By Augustine Oduor 58 mins ago
Premium Why Prof Kiama may not return to the University of Nairobi
Fallout: Intrigues behind power struggles at University of Nairobi
By Augustine Oduor and Lewis Nyaundi 58 mins ago
Premium Fallout: Intrigues behind power struggles at University of Nairobi
Mystery of a mother's death at a home discovered after 9 months
By Kamore Maina and Francis Odee 58 mins ago
Premium Mystery of a mother's death at a home discovered after 9 months
Fight over venue, time threaten Raila-Ruto talks
By Josphat Thiongó 58 mins ago
Premium Fight over venue, time threaten Raila-Ruto talks

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved