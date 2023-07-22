Azimio to resume protests next Wednesday

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leaders from left, Kalonzo Musyoka, Jeremaiah Kioni, Mwangi wa Iria, Eugene Wamalwa,and Opiyo Wandayi during a press conference in Nairobi on Saturday, July 22, 2023. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition has announced the resumption of anti-government protests next Wednesday.

Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi on Saturday, July 22, 2023, the leaders rejected the possibility of talks with the government, accusing the police of using excessive force in managing protests.

"Our peaceful demos will continue next Wednesday, and we will notify all OCSs in the country," said former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria in a joint statement.

Wa Iria was joined by the Azimio coalition’s leaders, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, Opiyo Wandayi and Jeremiah Kioni.

The leaders condemned police attacks on civilians, highlighting that they were targeted in certain areas.

"What sense does it make to meet with people already committing acts of genocide? We pray to God that what happened in Rwanda does not take place in our country," said Wa Iria.

He accused President William Ruto of subverting the will of the people and using force to rule the country.

"These are all acts of grave concern, as it seems that President William Ruto's actions may be challenging the Constitution of Kenya," he said.

"We cannot stand idly by as Kenya faces potential dismantling, and we must exercise our right to voice our opinions, including our right to life."

The leaders called for the unconditional release of leaders and supporters detained during protests.

They also condemned a raid on former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s eldest son, Jomo, in Karen, denouncing the attacks as uncalled for.

"These actions point to a return to a police state, with police earning praise from Ruto."

Azimio's statement on the resumption of protests comes shortly after some leaders were held under house arrest by the state.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga kept away from protests on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, claiming to be nursing a bad flu.

The events were preceded by the withdrawal of security attached to him, including the subsequent arrest of his personal bodyguard, who has since been released.

On Friday, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Communications Director, Paloma Gatabki, confirmed that the leader had been detained at his home since Tuesday evening.

The announcement on Kalonzo's alleged arrest comes after reports emerged that the Wiper Party leader held a closed-door meeting with a group of diplomats from the United Nations, the European Union, the United States, and Denmark.

Kalonzo confirmed the allegations, saying, "American, British, Danish, and UN representatives and ambassadors came to my residence, but we agreed not to talk to the media."

He added, "They were very concerned that peaceful demos turned violent."

Other leaders arrested included former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga, whose whereabouts were unknown until Friday evening.

Police in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, arrested Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga, his aide Victor Katana, and Kilifi County speaker Teddy Mwambire on Wednesday morning.

The three were arrested after police dispersed their gathering in Mtwapa as they geared up to hit the streets as part of the Azimio protests.

Embakasi East's Babu Owino was also arrested and detained in different police stations before being presented in court and released on bail on Friday.

Police boss Japhet Koome has since ruled out the protests, vowing to deal with protesters who break the law.