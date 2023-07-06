Kenya Kwanza's missteps embolden Raila liberation spirit and excite his support base

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga addressing a public baraza at Asango Trading Center in Ugunja Siaya County on July 03, 2023. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

To his ardent supporters, Raila Odinga remains the face of the opposition; unafraid to confront the government and unchain the country from the shackles of economic oppression.

However, critics view the former prime minister as a serial presidential loser unwilling to concede defeat and given to whining and contesting presidential results for the last 30 years. To them, the ODM leader should be enjoying retirement at his Opoda home in Bondo, Siaya.

Raila’s political nemesis President William Ruto and his allies are digging in with a raft of strategies in a bid to push him into political retirement.

But this is unlikely to happen anytime soon as the son of the country’s first vice-president, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, prepares his supporters for another showdown against the government with mass protests.

The ODM chief is oiling his political machinery to push President Ruto’s regime into a corner. His allies believe political miscalculations by Kenya Kwanza has brightened Raila’s political career and repositioned him as a crucial force to push back against the government’s excesses.

Raila’s allies believe the country needs his contribution as Kenyans begin to fill the pinch of the new financial year, that has brought more taxes.

Not even the loss of several allies who have joined the President’s camp appears to dent his spirit.

His most trusted allies, including his brother Oburu Oginga and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, insist the ODM leader is not about to retire from politics and is oiling his machinery to strengthen his quest to checkmate Kenya Kwanza.

Wandayi says Raila’s contribution to the development of Kenya socially, economically and politically cannot be underrated. He poured scorn on those writing the Azimio leader off.

According to Wandayi, it is difficult to find anybody whose contribution can match Raila’s, including former presidents.

“Kenya and Kenyans still need Raila more than he needs them now and in the foreseeable future,” he says. The legislator notes that aside from the numerous things Raila has done, he has shown commitment to the opening up of the democratic space and defense of human rights.

Several MPs say the opposition leader is on course to fight for the rights of Kenyans.

Legislators Peter Masara (Suna West), Tom Odege (Nyatike) and Lilian Gogo (Rangwe) believe the Azimio leader is committed to transform the lives of Kenyans.

Masara says the democratic space people are enjoying now is a result of the liberation struggle led by Raila.

“You can see even now courts can overturn the will of the President, something that in the past was unheard of. His contribution on the liberation of this country has changed the lives of many,” he says.

Odege insists that Raila represents the hope for the country.

“Raila is very clear on two things; manufacturing to create mass employment and social security programmes to help those who are really down,” he says.

Constitutional lawyer Clifford Obiero says Raila’s achievement in liberation is unmatched, and that is the reason some Kenyans are looking up to him to fight for their rights.

“This is why, unlike people like Kiza Besigye in Uganda, Raila’s fame transcends the continent’s boundaries. Whatever he has built in his supporters will take centuries to undo.”

Historically, the lawyer notes, the former premier’s fingerprints are all over the fight for multiparty democracy, which is enjoyed even by his competitors.

He explains that the 2010 Constitution was promulgated under the grand coalition government led by Raila and former President Mwai Kibaki.

“President Kibaki is celebrated for economic successes, but people fail to recognise that Raila installed him while he was on wheelchair and unable to campaign,” Obiero says.

According to the lawyer, Raila may not be the president and may decide not to vie again, but he must be a factor of consideration for any serious candidate who would wish to move masses.

“Raila may be seen to be tired, and age might have actually discounted his effectiveness compared to the old youthful him. But he can never be retired by politicians like Rigathi Gachagua.”

Political analysts Nick Oluoch and Mark Bichachi say some of the decisions that have been made by the Executive are as a result of the pressure from Raila and his allies. Oluoch believes that the ODM leader has the mettle to transform the lives of Kenyans directly and indirectly.

Bichachi adds: “He has the capacity to mobilise the people, inspire many to want and to desire a better Kenya. He has portrayed the ability to also push president Ruto to better the lives if Kenyans and for himself he has always fought for the voice of the poor.”

On Monday, Siaya Governor James Orengo said the ODM chief has played a key role in the country’s liberation and urged Kenyans to trust him.

Orengo rallied their supporters to embrace the demonstrations and have faith in the leader.

“Raila has announced a grand demonstration on Friday. I urge all of us to come out. We have come to a position that we do want cowards,” he said. Despite the developments, Raila’s critics believe the time for change has come and have intensified efforts to water down his political influence.

At the Luo Council of Elders, a faction leaning towards UDA and led by Nyandiko Ongadi has taken the battle to Raila’s doorstep and are openly questioning some of his moves.

In his career, Raila has built parties and disbanded them, entered into coalitions and formed new ones. He has picked leaders with potential and built their profile, some of whom, his allies claim, have betrayed him at his hour of need.

But still, he appears keen to read from the same script he has always turned back to in his efforts to reignite his political fire.

His latest strategy entails rallying his supporters for mass protests, restoring unity in his Nyanza backyard as well as strengthening ODM.

Last week, Raila moved to restore order in the Luo Council of Elders and rallied his Nyanza backyard to remain united. His allies also urged the region to remain firm behind his leadership.

“We want the community to remain steadfast behind our patron-Raila Odinga,” said elder Odungi Randa, the new Ker of one of the two factions of the council.

ODM leaders have embarked on a recruitment drive. This comes even as Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza intensifies mobilisation in Raila’s strongholds.

Raila and his allies, however, are unfazed with the developments and says their support base is still intact.

On Friday, the country will be watching to see how Raila’s supporters will respond to his calls for mass protests against President Ruto’s regime.

[Additional reporting by Anne Atieno and Blake Keen]