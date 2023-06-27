Raila returns from UAE ahead of Azimio rally on punitive taxes

Azimio leader Raila Odinga at Toi Market, Nairobi. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

The political ground is expected to shift as Azimio leader Raila Odinga returns to the country from the United Arab Emirates before proceeding to the historic Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi for a rally.

Nairobi MCAs allied to Azimio Monday, June 26, rallied their supporters to turn up for the public engagement.

Azimio will use the rally to will explain the next course of action following the passing of the Finance Bill, 2023.

Addressing a press conference at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi on Thursday, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua said that following the passage of the contentious Bill in Parliament, they will meet the people so as to plan way forward.

“We will have a consultative meeting with our supporters at Kamkunji grounds on Tuesday from 10 am. Let us come together next Tuesday and decide what kind of life we want to live,” Karua said.

The Narc Kenya leader accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of disregarding the opinions of the people during the public participation on the Finance Bill.

“The Ruto regime ensured that the wishes of the people were ignored. Instead, they retained punitive taxes on fuel, housing, turnover, and salaries. This is like showing the people of Kenya the contempt card,” she said.

Raila has declared the coalition's readiness to return to mass demonstrations as a last resort after exhausting alternative avenues of engaging the government on the soaring cost of living.

In the face of growing discontent over the rising cost of living coupled with the passage into law of the contentious Bill which seeks to introduce a raft of new taxes, Azimio is expected to give the “signal” for mass protests.

The Bipartisan Talks Committee Co-chairperson George Muragara has asked the opposition to consider resuming the talks and shelve plans for demonstrations.

In May the Azimio team announced suspension of the talks which were geared at finding a middle ground for the government and the opposition on various issues of concern.

However, the talks became a cat-and-mouse game, with no end to the wrangling between the two sides.

The Azimio side cited lack of goodwill from their Kenya Kwanza counterparts' to engage in the talks.

As discontent mounts over the cost of living, the Kamukunji rally holds the potential to ignite a return to mass protests witnessed in March and April.