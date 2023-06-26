Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol survives impeachment

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol addresses the media after surviving impeachment at the Senate on June 26, 2023. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol has survived impeachment after 27 out of 43 senators voted to keep him in office.

Senators allied to President William Ruto openly supported Oduol while those allied to opposition leader Raila Odinga sought to have him impeached.

Addressing the Media after the impeachment motion, an elate Oduol thanked the Senate for saving him and pledged to mend his working relationship with Siaya Governor James Orengo so that they can serve the people of Siaya who elected them jointly during the August 2022 election.

“ I would like to thank the Senate for having deemed it fit to save me from being impeached, I am now going to ensure that I mend by relationship with Governor James Orengo so that we can serve the people of Siaya who elected us for the next four years,” said Oduol.

The Senate Special Committee to investigate the allegations against the Siaya Deputy Governor by Siaya County Assembly chaired by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang had recommended his impeachment on allegations of abuse of office and violation of the constitution with final meeting said to be heated with members almost engaging in a fight.

One committee member who spoke to the Standard said that they had been working on well previously but the final meeting before they presented the report to the house was very heated given that the President and former Prime Minister had an interest in the matter with members almost getting physical at some point.

The Special Committee was investigating the matter in accordance with its mandate under section 33(4) of the County Governments Act and standing order 80(2) of the Senate Standing Orders reports to the Senate that it finds the Charge against the Deputy Governor on Gross Violation of the Constitution and other Laws.

The committee members were Senators William Kisang (Elgeyo Marakwet), Abass Mohammed (Wajir),Mwenda Gataya (Tharaka Nithi), Okong'o Omogeni (Nyamira), Dan Maanzo (Makueni), Richard Onyonka (Kisii) and Nominated Senators Betty Batuli Montet, Catherine Mumma, Tabitha Mutinda, Raphael Chimera and Miraj Abdullahi.

Oduol was impeached after all the 42 members of the Siaya County Assembly voted unanimously to kick him out of office over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office with the Senate tasked to rubber stamp their decision or overrule them on the matter.