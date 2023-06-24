Finance Bill battle far from over, Raila's troops warns Kenya Kwanza

When Azimio MPs walked out of Parliament Chambers as Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u read the 2023/24 Budget Highlights on June 15, 2023. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Leaders allied to Azimio One Kenya Coalition have maintained that the battle over the controversial Finance Bill is not yet over.

They said they are pursuing other options to test the legitimacy of the Finance Bill, 2023 that was passed in Parliament this week.

Speaking in Rarieda sub-county on Friday during an education day, the leaders said they are already moving to court to stop the Bill which they termed as punitive.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, who warned the Kenya Kwanza government to withhold their celebrations, said they will also consult with the people of Kenya on the next course of action.

Amollo, who was accompanied by Siaya Governor James Orengo, MPs Babu Owino (Embakasi East), John Mbadi (nominated) and Samuel Atandi (Alego-Usonga), said they tried to fight the Bill at every stage but the Kenya Kwanza MPs used their numbers to pass it against the interest of Kenyans.

Also present at the event were Senators Oburu Oginga (Siaya) and his Kitui counterpart Enock Wambua.

"Parliament exercises delegated authority and we're warning our friends on the other side that it is not the end of the road," said Amollo.

The lawmaker said that they will only resume the bipartisan talks when the people of Kenya tells them to do so.

"We will only resume the talks when the Kenya Kwanza colleagues say that they are ready to do so," he said, adding that they will not be cowed with the CS for Interior Kithure Kindiki's threats over the planned anti-government demos by the Azimio coalition.

The leaders also took a swipe at the ODM MPs, whom they said betrayed them during the passage of the controversial Bill.

According to the ODM Chairman Mbadi, the MPs embarrassed the coalition by agreeing to support the opponents.

"All the MPs in the coalition opposed the Bill but it's embarrassing that it's only our ODM colleagues who helped the Kenya Kwanza MPs to pass the Bill," said Mbadi.

The lawmaker, who hit out at the rebel MPs as those seeking no development but own selfish interest, said there has been no development in any part of Nyanza when the ODM party leader Raila Odinga is not close to the government.

Wambua, who is also the deputy Minority Leader in the Senate, urged the rebel MPs to resign and seek fresh mandate.

The Senator, who added that they are looking forward to seeing the Azimio coalition stat longer, said the Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has stood with Mr Odinga for long.

"It is really sad that instead of supporting the party leader, some few brothers in ODM have been working with the opponents," said Wambua.

Wambua's sentiments were echoed by Amollo, who challenged those elected in political parties to stick to their parties.

"Those MPs, who claim to be seeking development from the government are only misleading the public," said the Rarieda lawmaker.

Governor Orengo, who termed the MPs action as a big shame to the people of Kenya, said it was sad that the greatest numbers of political hypocrites come from Nyanza region.