They got a better deal, CS Bore responds to viral clash with Gatanga MP Edward Muriu over Karen House

Labour Cabinet Secretary (CS) Florence Bore. [File, Standard]

Labour Cabinet Secretary (CS) Florence Bore has responded to the viral house tussle between him and Gatanga MP Edward Muriu.

Her response came hours after the first-time MP accused CS Bore of forcibly occupying the house which he has put on sale. Muriu says the CS had expressed interest in the house.

In a statement shared on Sunday afternoon, Bore says the two parties had an agreement on the terms of the transaction will be done.

According to Bore, their agreement was that the transaction would be completed in 90 days.

“I entered into an agreement to purchase the property at a negotiated and agreed purchase price. Resultantly, I signed my part of the agreement for sale and transmitted the agreement through my lawyers to the vendor's lawyers for signing on their part,” CS Bore says.

“We agreed that I take occupation of the house while I retreated to seek a mortgage facility for the balance, which I legitimately expected to obtain within the agreed transaction period of 90 days,”

In less than 30 days, Bore says Muriu and his wife, accompanied by thugs, attempted to evacuate her family from the establishment while she was out of the country.

“Unfortunately, in an astounding weave of events, in less than 30 days of the agreement, Hon. Edward Muriu and his Wife attempted to unlawfully evict my children from the house while I was out of the Country. They were accompanied by armed goons necessitating the need for police presence in the premises,”.

“For a colleague in leadership to take advantage of my absence from the country to run a hate campaign instead of waiting to engage me upon return is not only queer but baffling.”

The former Kericho Woman Representative has termed viral media reports as ‘dramatised and sensational allegations fabricated to unlawfully dissociate from the agreement ostensibly because they have found a "better deal".

The story went viral on social media and has been a hot topic of discussion on various platforms Saturday, June 18 morning.

On his part, Muriu has accused the CS of using police officers to frustrate his efforts to move her from the house for renovations. Gatanga MP Edward Muriu. [File, Standard]

He also claims the CS is yet to sign a sale agreement or make any payments. According to the MP's spouse, Mary Mureu, the CS made an offer of Ksh.90 million for the house, but she and her husband said the final asking price was Ksh.120 million.

"Thereafter, I traveled to the US for my daughter's graduation and when I came back on Wednesday, I brought my people to clean the house and mow the lawn.. and to my shock, I found the house open," she said.

It was reported that there was a fracas at the home on Friday as police whisked away a man by the name of Kariuki, who said the MP had contracted him to do repairs at the home before a new owner takes possession of the house.