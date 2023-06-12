Coffee cartels poisoned my late brother, DP Gachagua

Former Nyeri Governor the late Nderitu Gachagua and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [Standard]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now claims that his brother, former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, was killed by powerful coffee cartels.

In a live televised interview on Inooro, Gachagua claimed his elder brother was poisoned a move that led to the deterioration of his health and death.

The former governor died on February 24, 2017 due to what the family then said was as a result of pancreatic cancer.

Nderitu Gachagua who had served as Mathira Constituency MP before becoming a governor died aged 64 while receiving treatment at a London hospital.

But in a new twist of events, the deputy president claimed deep pocketed coffee cartels had a hand in the death of his late brother.

"Our family believes and we know that our brother was poisoned by the cartels, he was very healthy but when he declared war on cartels, his health deteriorated," he told Inooro TV.

Gachagua painted a picture of highly connected and convoluted coffee cartels who have controlled State officials to deny coffee farmers their hard earned money.

"When my brother declared war on cartels, they joined hands and went abroad and blocked the Kenyan coffee a move that later incited locals against him. We are ready for that and have instituted certain measures that I won't disclose," he said.

With that in mind, Gachagua said he was assigned to deal with the cartels since he and President William Ruto have no interests in the sector and because he is 'incorruptible'.

Gachagua's tough task ahead to reform coffee sector, crush cartels

"These guys are ruthless. Cabinet Secretaries and other government agencies can't deal with the cartels due to their powerful and evil schemes,” he said. A farmer harvesting her coffee at her farm in Kisesini village, Mbooni, Makueni county. [File, Standard]

He added, "When we appointed Mithika Linturi for the Agriculture docket, they tried to bribe him with Sh30 million to get to their trap but Linturi informed me and the Head of State, this is how I was given the responsibility.”

The DP further disclosed that he had directed police boss to increase security details of Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire after her daring move to name some of the cartels.

"She named the cartels that have impoverished farmers and as a result we have increased her security even at her homes, this war can only be won by the President and I since we have enough security and can't be corrupted," he said.

Before the interview, Gachagua had informed Meru vernacular stations that he too had been approached by cartels with Sh7 billion proposal but he declined.

"I'm done having children, they are educated and in formal jobs while my wife is a pastor with no huge expenses, even if they bribe the electorate and deny me votes in 2027 as long as farmers will have money in pockets, I will be satisfied and go home peacefully," he said.

Gachagua said Kenya Kwanza’s regime remains steadfast and will triumph to win the war even though it will not be a walk in the park.