I'm having sleepless nights over high cost of living- President Ruto

President William Ruto during the 60th Madaraka Day celebrations in Embu County. [John Muchucha, Standard]

President William Ruto now says he is unable to sleep peacefully as he ponders how to turn around the high cost of living in the country.

The Head of State acknowledged the concerns and worries of Kenyans over the cost of living, saying it is now a top priority for his office.

“The cost of living is keeping all leaders, including myself, awake, and this is precisely as it should be,” Ruto said during the Madaraka Day fete in Embu on Thursday, June 1.

The president also commended Kenya's reputation as a pioneering nation that excels in conducting substantive and focused discussions on critical policy issues, such as the Finance Bill and the Affordable Housing Policy.

"This vibrant national debate sets an inspiring example for others, reaffirming Kenya's position as a forefront nation in democratic discourse and policy engagement," said Ruto.

He further praised Kenyans for their role in shaping public policies and holding institutions accountable for the way they manage national affairs.

"Kenyans today, more than ever, are fully involved citizens in shaping public policies and making institutions accountable for the manner in which they run national affairs," he said. President William Ruto with First Lady Rachel at Moi Stadium in Embu for this year's Madaraka Day celebrations. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Ruto's statement comes at a time when the Azimio la Umoja One-Kenya coalition has been protesting against what they perceive as his [Ruto’s] failure to address the high cost of living.

The coalition's chief, Raila Odinga, called upon President Ruto to implement comprehensive reforms in his administration to effectively tackle the issue.

Odinga emphasized that Kenyans should not be burdened with excessive taxation due to internal weaknesses within Kenya Kwanza.

In his call for reforms, Odinga has urged the government to immediately halt non-essential government expenditures, including the elimination of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions.

The Azimio leader has also threatened mass action to compel the Kenya Kwanza administration to withdraw the Finance Bill 2023, currently before the National Assembly.

The Bill, he says, seeks to oppress Kenyans more at a time when most are facing financial difficulties owing to the high cost of living.