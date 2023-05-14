The Standard

President Ruto explains his weightloss

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
President William Ruto addressing the media during an event on May 3, 2023. [Boniface Okendo, Standard] [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

President William Ruto has explained why he has lost some weight following concerns by some Kenyans on social media platforms.

Speaking during a media briefing on Sunday, May 14, President Ruto explained he had added some weight during the campaign period in 2022.

During that time, he said, there was a lot of pressure that sometimes led to stress eating.

"We went into elections, and when you have elections, you have a lot of pressure, and sometimes you take out the pressure on food, and you don’t have time to go and exercise," he expounded.

Some Kenyans had observed that President Ruto had lost weight months after taking over from his predecessor, President Uhuru Kenyatta. Others speculated that the head of state may have been unwell. 

He implied that the weightloss was deliberate, in efforts to keep healthy. 

"With the nature of my job, I have to be alert," said Ruto, who was responding to a question by KTN's Eric Latiff. 

Related Topics

President William Ruto President Ruto weight President Ruto briefing
.

Latest Stories

UDA youth leadership takes shape in Homa Bay as party plans mass registration
UDA youth leadership takes shape in Homa Bay as party plans mass registration
Nyanza
By James Omoro
18 mins ago
President Ruto explains his weightloss
National
By Stephanie Wangari
1 hr ago
Everyone guilty of Shakahola deaths will be punished - Ruto
National
By Grace Ng’ang’a
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Duale: Nobody had energy and political capital to match Ruto's
By Nzau Musau 2 hrs ago
Premium Duale: Nobody had energy and political capital to match Ruto's
Ruto's big gamble in bid to tighten the regulation of churches, religion
By Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
Premium Ruto's big gamble in bid to tighten the regulation of churches, religion
Ruto and Raila tear into each on demos, cost of living and taxes
By Kennedy Gachuhi 2 hrs ago
Premium Ruto and Raila tear into each on demos, cost of living and taxes
All eyes on Uhuru as rival Jubilee factions flex muscle ahead of NDC
By Biketi Kikechi 2 hrs ago
Premium All eyes on Uhuru as rival Jubilee factions flex muscle ahead of NDC
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Toyota Land Cruiser V8
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser V8
  • Mileage : 42000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 11,200,000
2008 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2008 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2008
  • Price: KES 2,400,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Unique three bedroom Maisonette within Riverbank, South B Estate
  • 3 Unique three bedroom Maisonette within Riverbank, South B Estate
  • House Type:Unique three bedroom Maisonette within Riverbank, South B Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 10,000,000
Prestigious four bedroom townhome presents Luxurious Lifestyle Living cum Ideal Investment within Langata.
  • 3 Prestigious four bedroom townhome presents Luxurious Lifestyle Living cum Ideal Investment within Langata.
  • House Type:Prestigious four bedroom townhome presents Luxurious Lifestyle Living cum Ideal Investment within Langata.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 37,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Programme Associate
  • Employer: UN Women
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Grants Management Intern
  • Employer: Options Consultancy Services Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Marketing PR & Events Officer
  • Employer: Corporate Staffing Services Ltd
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Lead MEL & Impact Manager
  • Employer: Corporate Staffing Services Ltd
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved