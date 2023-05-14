President Ruto explains his weightloss

President William Ruto addressing the media during an event on May 3, 2023. [Boniface Okendo, Standard] [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

President William Ruto has explained why he has lost some weight following concerns by some Kenyans on social media platforms.

Speaking during a media briefing on Sunday, May 14, President Ruto explained he had added some weight during the campaign period in 2022.

During that time, he said, there was a lot of pressure that sometimes led to stress eating.

"We went into elections, and when you have elections, you have a lot of pressure, and sometimes you take out the pressure on food, and you don’t have time to go and exercise," he expounded.

Some Kenyans had observed that President Ruto had lost weight months after taking over from his predecessor, President Uhuru Kenyatta. Others speculated that the head of state may have been unwell.

He implied that the weightloss was deliberate, in efforts to keep healthy.

"With the nature of my job, I have to be alert," said Ruto, who was responding to a question by KTN's Eric Latiff.