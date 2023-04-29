The Standard

Atwoli asks ex-President Uhuru to reconcile Ruto, Odinga's political differences

By Esther Nyambura | 1h ago

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli during the annual Shop stewards meeting in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to mediate between his successor William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Atwoli who was speaking on Saturday, April 29, during COTU’s annual shop stewards meeting stated that the role of a retired president is to be a peacemaker and not a cheerleader of political wrangles.

“I cannot be a mediator between Raila Odinga and President William Ruto. That should be the work of a retired president. If Uhuru wants to be a peacemaker internationally, he should start with his own home. Peace is very important in the country and that should be Uhuru’s priority, not taking sides in politics,” he said.

“We need to amend the Constitution to ensure that a retired president stays retired and not actively involving themselves in politics. Once someone retires, they automatically take up the role of a peacemaker in the country,” said Atwoli.

Since he left the presidency, Uhuru has traversed across the continent as the peacemaker. He has led several peace-keeping campaigns in Africa.

His most recent one was in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where he led efforts to end the fighting between rebels and government forces in the country's eastern part.

He is also a member of the Panel of High Level for the Ethiopian Peace Process and has been feted for his role in peacekeeping.

Further, Atwoli said that Tuesday’s planned protests by the Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga will not yield any fruits.

“There are situations that are irreversible. Even if you demonstrate challenging Ruto’s presidency, he will not step down. We are all in a financial crisis. What we need to do is sit and talk because if this government falls, we will all fall with it.”

His remarks come a week after Azimio announced that the anti-government demonstrations will resume on May 2.

.

.

