Police arrest televangelist Ezekiel Odero in Mombasa for questioning

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
 Pastor Ezekiel Odero leads the faithful in worship at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi. [File, Standard] 

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre in Mavueni, Kilifi County has this morning been arrested. 

The televangelist is accused of being an accomplice of Pastor Paul Mackenzie. 

Briefing the media on Thursday, April 27, Coast Regional Commissioner Rhodah Onyancha said various deaths have been reported on his [Ezekiel's] premises and some recorded in morgues that may be linked to him.

"We have arrested Pastor Odero of the New Prayer Centre church in Mavueni, Kilifi on allegations of deaths that have been happening on his premises and reported in various morgues and institutions," said Onyancha.

Ezekiel is currently being held at the Coast Police Headquarters where he has been taken for questioning.

Additionally, his church, New Prayer Centre has been shut down.

"We have closed down the prayer center moving forward. Whoever is in there has been cleared out. We will be giving you updates as we progress with investigations." 

More follows...

.

