The Standard
Premium

Deadly cult probe: Mystery deepens as 15 more bodies exhumed at farm

By Nehemiah Okwembah and Marion Kithi | 1h ago
Detectives dig up graves to exhume bodies of victims believed to have been followers of controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie. [Marion Kithi, Standard]

More bodies of people allegedly lured by Pastor Paul Makenzi have been retrieved from shallow graves in Malindi’s Shakahola village in Kilifi County.

On Friday, detectives, with help from the locals, exhumed seven bodies, including three children. Yesterday the team exhumed 15 bodies, including five children.

Saturday's development gave credence to reports of several mass graves containing remains of  worshipers of Makenzi’s Good News International Church.

Even the torrential rains pounding the Coast could not erase the fetid of death in the thickets of Shakahola where detectives believe there are more than 60 bodies.

Meanwhile, Malindi DCI chief Charles Kamau dismissed reports that pastor Makenzi had staged a hunger strike in police cells. He said more bodies were to be exhumed by end of yesterday.

“That (reports of hunger strike) is rubbish. Once I have more information, I will update you properly,” said Kamau in a telephone interview.

The pastor is in police custody after a Malindi Magistrate Court allowed detectives to detain him for 15 days to enable them conduct investigations into activities of the alleged cult-like church in Malindi.

Makenzi is suspected to have enticed his followers into starving to death, ostensibly to meet Jesus Christ. He has denied the allegations and insisted he closed his ministry in 2019.

In a fortnight, detectives rescued 17 people with severe malnutrition who insisted they were the followers of the cult and Makenzi. The 17 are in police custody.

It was a beehive of activity as detectives, government pathologists, local administrators and human rights activists visited the 840-acre farm to witness the recovery of the bodies.

Family members of Makenzi’s followers were also present but barred from accessing the mapped areas. So far, the police have identified 58 graves, but the locals said there were more.

Papa Jeff, a resident, expressed shock saying Makenzi was calm, peaceful and welcoming when he arrived at the place, but he later barred people from accessing his farm. “He even stopped boda boda riders from accessing the land. His followers stopped coming to Shakahola market where they used to shop,” said Jeff.

Jeff, a boda boda rider, said Makenzi arrived at the village alone but gradually started inviting hundreds of his followers hence turning the area into a hub for business activity.

“I used to ferry the followers from the village to the trading center and back until sometime in January when everything changed and we were denied access to the village,” he said.

He added that the newcomers started threatening them not to enter the thicket-like farms and that is what raised eyebrows.

Mr George Karisa, a businessman at Shakahola trading center, said Makenzi’s followers used to shop at the trading center and that business was good.

“They used to flock to the trading center to buy household goods and equipment but it reached a time when they stopped coming,” he said.

Mr Karisa said the number of those who have died could be more than what the police are reporting.

“We have at least five people from our area who joined his church and there is one woman we forcefully ejected her after her husband died at the farm,” he said.

On Friday, a Nigerian national, Abbas Babatunde, camped in the area searching for six of his kin he said disappeared two weeks ago from their Nairobi home.

The Nigerian said his wife told him on April 8 that they were traveling from Malindi for prayers at pastor Makenzi’s farm in Shakahola.

“Actually all six are missing. My in-laws, my wife, and my children. I used to live in Nairobi with my wife and she visited her sister in Likoni and they told me they were going to visit their parents in Malindi,” he said.

He said he traveled to Malindi and went all the way to Shakahola using Google Maps until he found the police who were conducting the operation but had not seen his six family members.

“I just hope to get them alive or dead, I will accept the result and the pastor has no conscience,” he said.

Victor Kaudo from the Malindi Social Justice Centre said the government should increase personnel so that they can speed up the exhumations. 

Related Topics

Pastor Paul Mackenzie Deadly Cult Desperate Followers Brainwashed Followers
.

Latest Stories

Elon Musk returns verification badges to users with over 1million followers
Elon Musk returns verification badges to users with over 1million followers
News
By Fay Ngina
1 hr ago
Why some Twitter accounts got back verification badge without paying
National
By Winfrey Owino
1 hr ago
Shock, agony for families whose kin fell into Pastor Mackenzie's trap
FEATURES
By Benard Lusigi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Deadly cult probe: Mystery deepens as 15 more bodies exhumed at farm
By Nehemiah Okwembah and Marion Kithi 1 hr ago
Premium Deadly cult probe: Mystery deepens as 15 more bodies exhumed at farm
Economic genius but bad politician; why Kenyans still miss Kibaki's leadership
By Caleb Atemi 1 hr ago
Premium Economic genius but bad politician; why Kenyans still miss Kibaki's leadership
Kileleshwa residents lose sleep as high-rise buildings shoot up
By Pkemoi Ngénoh 1 hr ago
Premium Kileleshwa residents lose sleep as high-rise buildings shoot up
Mutula Snr, lawyer to whom every task was taken as work in legal engineering
By Kamau Ngotho 1 hr ago
Premium Mutula Snr, lawyer to whom every task was taken as work in legal engineering
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2017 Toyota Passo
  • 2017 Toyota Passo
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2017
  • Price: KES 1,000,000
2016 Toyota Harrier
  • 2016 Toyota Harrier
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 0

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • 3 3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • House Type:3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Regional Vice President-Central Africa
  • Employer: International Rescue Committee
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • ICT Officer
  • Employer: Safaricom Investment Co-operative (S.I.C.)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Legal Affairs Officer
  • Employer: Safaricom Investment Co-operative (S.I.C.)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Legal - Administrative Assistant
  • Employer: Safaricom Investment Co-operative (S.I.C.)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved