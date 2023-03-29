KANU calls for arrest, prosecution of individuals who invaded Kenyatta property

George Wainaina KANU Secretary General. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Kanu party has called for the arrest and prosecution of individuals who invaded the private property of the Kenyatta family’s Northlands Farm in Kiambu.

George Wainaina, the party Secretary-General in a statement said relevant authorities should fast-track investigation and those involved brought to book.

Wainaina said the ongoing mass protests by Azimio cannot be used as an excuse to justify the invasion of private property.

The invasion into the property Wainaina noted was preceded by incitement remarks made by a section of politicians against former President Uhuru Kenyatta on account that he is covertly financing the ongoing mass action organized by the Azimio Coalition.

“Kanu finds this trend very disturbing and calls on the relevant authorities to immediately institute measures to arrest and prosecute individuals who took part in the invasion,” Wainaina said in a statement.

The Azimio Coalition he said is simply registering its dissatisfaction with the state of affairs of this nation, chiefly, the cost of living by invoking and exercising Article 37 of the constitution on the right, peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket, and to present public petitions to public authorities.

He called on politicians to stop using the former President as a bogeyman to divert public attention whenever serious concerns are raised over the cost of living, implementation of austerity measures to cut down extravagant public expenditure, and equitable distribution of national resources and opportunities.

As a party, he said they condemn the invasion of the estate and the subsequent destruction and wanton looting witnessed within the property.

Kanu, he noted, was at the forefront of the struggle for independence, underpinned by the quest for self-reliance, individual liberty, and national unity.

He said those aggrieved by the ownership of the property by the family should follow the legal framework that outlined acquisition. Kenya, he noted, has a robust policy, and institutional, legal, and constitutional frameworks that outline the acquisition, ownership, and administration of land in Kenya and the means for adjudication of such issues.

“Therefore, if the property of the family of the former president can be invaded in broad daylight with no police response, what about the property of the common Kenyan?" he stated.