The Standard

KANU calls for arrest, prosecution of individuals who invaded Kenyatta property

By Julius Chepkwony | 1h ago
George Wainaina KANU Secretary General. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Kanu party has called for the arrest and prosecution of individuals who invaded the private property of the Kenyatta family’s Northlands Farm in Kiambu.

George Wainaina, the party Secretary-General in a statement said relevant authorities should fast-track investigation and those involved brought to book.

Wainaina said the ongoing mass protests by Azimio cannot be used as an excuse to justify the invasion of private property.

The invasion into the property Wainaina noted was preceded by incitement remarks made by a section of politicians against former President Uhuru Kenyatta on account that he is covertly financing the ongoing mass action organized by the Azimio Coalition.

“Kanu finds this trend very disturbing and calls on the relevant authorities to immediately institute measures to arrest and prosecute individuals who took part in the invasion,” Wainaina said in a statement.

The Azimio Coalition he said is simply registering its dissatisfaction with the state of affairs of this nation, chiefly, the cost of living by invoking and exercising Article 37 of the constitution on the right, peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket, and to present public petitions to public authorities.

He called on politicians to stop using the former President as a bogeyman to divert public attention whenever serious concerns are raised over the cost of living, implementation of austerity measures to cut down extravagant public expenditure, and equitable distribution of national resources and opportunities.

As a party, he said they condemn the invasion of the estate and the subsequent destruction and wanton looting witnessed within the property.

Kanu, he noted, was at the forefront of the struggle for independence, underpinned by the quest for self-reliance, individual liberty, and national unity.

He said those aggrieved by the ownership of the property by the family should follow the legal framework that outlined acquisition. Kenya, he noted, has a robust policy, and institutional, legal, and constitutional frameworks that outline the acquisition, ownership, and administration of land in Kenya and the means for adjudication of such issues.

“Therefore, if the property of the family of the former president can be invaded in broad daylight with no police response, what about the property of the common Kenyan?" he stated.

Related Topics

Northlands farm KANU George Wainaina Uhuru Kenyatta
.

Latest Stories

TIFA: None of Ruto's CSs has an approval rating above 26 per cent
TIFA: None of Ruto's CSs has an approval rating above 26 per cent
National
By Emmaculate Odhiambo
19 mins ago
Sifuna: We won't be giving demos' notices from next week
Politics
By Esther Nyambura
45 mins ago
Cheap is expensive! Hire quality farm employees for more yields
Livestock
By Dr Paul Kang’ethe
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Raila is unlikely to have his way this time around
By Leonard Khafafa 1 hr ago
Premium Why Raila is unlikely to have his way this time around
Kimani Ichung'wah: My take on the invasion of Kenyattas' Northlands farm
By Brian Okoth 1 hr ago
Premium Kimani Ichung'wah: My take on the invasion of Kenyattas' Northlands farm
I built a beauty empire from scratch and sold it for millions
By Ian Dennis 1 hr ago
Premium I built a beauty empire from scratch and sold it for millions
More questions than answers over attacks on Uhuru, Raila's property
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Premium More questions than answers over attacks on Uhuru, Raila's property
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2009 Toyota Wish
  • 2009 Toyota Wish
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2009
  • Price: KES 850,000
2008 Toyota RAV4
  • 2008 Toyota RAV4
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2008
  • Price: KES 1,100,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • 3 3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • House Type:3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Storekeeper
  • Employer: Embassy of The United States
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Purchasing Officer
  • Employer: Base Titanium Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Program Officer – Agriculture and Water Nexus
  • Employer: Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Senior Medico-Administrative Assistant
  • Employer: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved
The Standard
Subscribe for the KES1999 KES999 offer today!