House help, gardener arrested over murder of U.S couple

Residents mill around the home of Edward Morema who was killed on Monday night. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

A house help and gardener are being held by Nyamira police over the suspected murder of a couple living in the U.S.

The couple identified as Edward Morema Nyagechi and his wife Grace Morema who had visited their residential home in Nyamakoroto Village are said to have been murdered on Monday night.

In the heinous act that has left neighbours shocked, the body of Morema was found lying near his garage with deep cuts on his head with his hands and legs tied using binding wire.

His 60-year-old wife Grace was later found in the bedroom with deep cuts around her neck and tied up in a similar manner to her husband.

Police reports indicate the killers gagged the couple's mouths using pieces of cloth before being bound by the wires.

The two suspects are being held as persons of interest as they were the ones taking care of the home in the absentia of the couple.

Their murder comes barely two years after their nephew, a university don, was also killed in a nearly similar fashion, with the attackers leaving little footprints.

Masaba North Sub-County Police Commander Robert Ndambili said preliminary investigations point out to a murder executed by hired professionals.

Ndambili said although the executors worked smart to cover their trails, detectives are working hard to unravel the puzzle.

Among the issues that have left Scenes of Crime detectives rethinking the strategy of unravelling the killing was the vandalism of the family’s closed-circuit television systems as well as the elimination of any evidence that could directly link the detectives to the perpetrators.

“The killers tampered with the CCTV systems in the home, and apparently, they dismantled the Digital Video Recorder of the system and walked away with it,” Ndambili said.

He added, “We are now engaging higher mechanisms of rounding them up, which may take some time and some processes to be on top of the radar. They seem to be elite killers, but as of now, we are behind them, and within no time, we shall arrest all of them,” he said.

According to the couple’s grandson Samuel Matundura who lives about 100 meters away from their house, the crime was discovered on Tuesday 10am.

They had become suspicious on why the deceased had unusually taken long before waking up.

This provoked neighbours who forced their way in search within the multi-roomed single-storey mansion before they discovered the hacked bodies in different locations.

“We found my grandmother’s body lying on one of the beds on the upper floor of the house while my grandfather’s body was in a pool of blood at the garage on the ground floor,” Matundura said.

Matundura said only the house help and the gardener would identify a fifth person said to have been in the house on the night of the murder.

“What the house girl told us was that from her observation of the guest's conversation with the couple, he was an acquaintance to them,” Matundura said.

It is believed that the guest may have been among the hitmen who committed the murder, and police are also pursuing leads that can help them identify him.

There was no break-in in any of the exits to the compound or house except for a gap near the home's iron-wrought gate which the murderers may have used on their way out.