One injured in Nairobi as police engage Azimio protestors in running battles (photos)

By Mate Tongola | 38m ago
A police officer dispersing demonstrating Azimio supporters in Nairobi CBD Mon 20,2023. [Silas Otieno]

One injured in Nairobi as police engage Azimio protestors in running battles (photos)

One person has been seriously injured after allegedly being shot by police at the Toi Market in Kibera, Nairobi County as the Azimio la Umoja coalition protests disrupted normal operations across various major towns.

Locals who were seeing helping the injured middle-aged man stated that he is a known mechanic in the area.

He was lifted to a waiting motor bike and rushed to unknown location.

Locals engage police in Kibra. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Security remains beefed in the area which is ODM’s political stronghold.

Running battle between police and Kibra residents continues. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]
Police cordoned off all routes leading to town, sparking violence. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

A police officer manning roads leading to Kibera. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

