The Standard

Kenyan student who drowned in Australia buried in emotional ceremony

By Lynn Kolongei | 1h ago
Sharon Jepkosgei Kigen's kin at her funeral in Kimuchi village, Uasin Gishu County. Sharon drowned at Simmos Beach in Sydney, Australia.  [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

A Kenyan student who drowned last month while swimming with her colleagues at Simmos Beach in Sydney, Australia, has been buried in Uasin Gishu County.

Sharon Jepkosgei Kigen was laid to rest at her parent's home in Kimuchi village in Moiben sub-county in an emotional ceremony where her family eulogized the 28-year-old student as a bright student who had a promising future.

David Kutto, an uncle to the deceased, said the family was yet to come to terms with the reality of losing their secondborn daughter who had moved to pursue her Masters in ICT at Australian Catholic University barely three months ago.

"We are going through a tough time but we are grateful that Kenyans all over the world joined us in raising the required funds to have the body of our daughter repatriated back home," said Kutto.

The casket bearing Sharon Jepkosgei Kigen's remains at the funeral held at her home in Kimuchi village, Uasin Gishu County. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

According to Kigen's colleagues, efforts to resuscitate the student proved futile.

Noah Chepkok, the student's cousin, who also resides in Australia, recounted receiving his cousin in November last year as she prepared to begin her Masters after graduating with a degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from Kenyatta University (KU).

"When Sharon landed in Sydney months ago, I went to receive her at the airport after which she went to live with our other relatives. She was very determined to begin her studies and all was good. It is unfortunate that her life was cut short even before she achieved her dreams," said Chepkok.

Chepkok narrated that he was at the airport on the fateful day welcoming a friend who was moving to Australia when he received the sad news of his cousin's demise.

A photo of the late Sharon Jepkoech Kigen. The student drowned while swimming with friends at Simmos Beach in Sydney, Australia. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

"I was only told that she had gone swimming with her friends before she drowned. After reaching the scene I found out that efforts to resuscitate her bore no fruits and her body was moved to the mortuary," added Chepkok.

Leaders who were present during the funeral, including Governor Jonathan Bii and his deputy John Barorot, condoled with the family while urging parents to continue sending their children abroad for further studies and work.

"What happened was unfortunate. It is painful to lose children in who we have invested so much hope in them. Many of us including myself have children in Australia and such an incident breaks our hearts," said Bii.

"However, we should not lose hope. We want to encourage our parents to send their children to various countries abroad in search of greener pastures.There are many advantages of studying and seeking jobs abroad given the high rate of unemployment among our youth in the country," added Bii.

.

.

