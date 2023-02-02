SECTIONS
TSC suspends five teachers over pupil's viral indecent act video

By Erick Abuga | 41m ago

 

The building that houses TSC headquarters in Nairobi's Upper Hill. [File, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has interdicted five teachers from Itumbe DOK in Kisii county over a video showing pupils engaging in an indecent act.

TSC said the teachers breached clause (c) three of the third Schedule of the TSC Act Number 20 of 2012. They are accused to have instructed or coerced six minors, all in Grade Two, to engage in an indecent act depicting sexual acts within the school compound.

In the letters signed by Evaleen Mitei on behalf of the Chief Executive TSC, the teachers are said to have actively participated, aided or abated the recording of video footage of the minors who pursuant to their coercion were engaged in acts of home sexuality and circulated the same on social media hence causing trauma, psychological torture and embarrassment to the minors.

"You breached Clause 9 (1) of the Code of Conduct and Ethics for Teachers in that you exposed the learners whose particulars are out in clause 1 (1) to indecent sexual acts by directing them to engage in inappropriate acts depicting homosexuality within the school compound," read part of the letter.

The teachers are expected to make defence statements to the Commission within 21 days. Further, they are required to vacate the office, provide all contact addresses and present any evidence including documents in support of their case.

The four teachers interdicted include; William Isuka, Everline Moraa and Catherine Mokaya, Durucila Nyairo. At Ogembo Law Courts, the teachers failed to take up their plea as the Director Of Prosecution (DPP) requested seven days to carry out investigations. Ogembo Senior Principal Magistrate Paul Biwott said he will make a ruling on Friday morning.  

Yesterday, defence advocate Edward Begi opposed the application saying the prosecution counsel had all the time to conclude investigations but has failed to do so.

Police records indicate that the incident was reported by Nyamache Sub-County Education Director, Linet Onduso.

Itumbe DOK TSC Kisii County Homosexuality
