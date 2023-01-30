Kindiki unveils police unit to guard water sources, infrastructure

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki addressing a press conference in Nairobi on January 30, 2023. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The national government has set up a police unit to protect water sources and infrastructure across the country so as to avert losses amounting to Sh10.6 billion annually through destruction of water infrastructure and wrong billing.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said that he was working closely with Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome to ensure that there was no unauthorized access to critical water sources.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi, on Monday, Prof Kindiki said that the government will put water resources under the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit for round-the-clock guard.

“The government is very keen to ensure that criminal elements do not pose danger to national security by accessing water sources such as water dams, water reservoirs and boreholes which has necessitated the formation of this special police unit to ensure they are safe,” he said.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary who was accompanied by Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and Water Principal Secretary Paul Rono among other senior officials said that the government is aware that terrorists may attack the country through our water sources.

Kindiki announced that he had gazetted the critical water sources under the Protected Areas Act since the government has invested billions of shillings in the sector yet some unscrupulous individuals were engaging in destructive activities denying a section of Kenyans water.

The CS noted that the country has more than 1,000 dams and 70 per cent water coverage and everything was being done to ensure that citizens access the crucial commodity for domestic use all year round despite the changing weather patterns.

“The government is going to ensure that the huge amounts of money invested in the water sector do not go to waste through activities that may lead to destruction of the water sources and infrastructure and call upon all stakeholders to support the initiative,” said Kindiki.

Contractors in the Roads and ICT sectors were named as the major culprits in the destruction of water infrastructure as they carry out their projects and were asked to ensure that they work with relevant agencies to protect the same.