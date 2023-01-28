Primary school in Naivasha closed indefinitely after classrooms develop cracks

The school was closed after classrooms constructed in 2012 and 2017 developed cracks. [iStockphoto]

A public primary school in Naivasha, Nakuru County, has been shut down indefinitely after it was condemned as unfit and unsafe to host pupils.

Most of the 1,000 learners who attended classes at Nyonjoro Primary School in Naivasha East have either been transferred to other schools while some are at crossroads and are staying at home.

The closure followed directions issued by the Ministry of Public Works and the department of Public Health condemning buildings at the school.

According to a brief copied to Sub-County Education Director Nancy Mutai, most of the classrooms at the institution that were funded by the National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), and constructed in 2012 and 2017 have developed cracks, raising fears that the buildings could cave-in at any time.

"Most of the parents adhered to the directive issued a couple of years back. The school had about 100 pupils by the time we were closing it down pending renovations. We could not put the children at risk. After a third assessment, the county education board has decided to close down the school until all the laid down recommendations are addressed," said Mutai on Friday.

Mutai said the ministry of education would continue to assist the parents in placements of the remaining pupils and teachers to nearby schools, as plans to repair the dilapidated facility get underway.

Following the directive, a group of parents held a demonstration along Naivasha-Kirima road alleging that they had not been informed of the intended closure.

Naivasha Assistant County Commissioner Vitalis Ogul admitted that the cracks in the classes were a major threat to the students and the teachers.

Speaking to the parents, Ogul said that it had been agreed that the students be transferred with immediate effect to neighbouring schools.

“The cracks on the walls of nearly all the classrooms have been getting bigger by the day and there are fears that the structures could collapse anytime,” he said.

Ogul attributed the current status of the school to poor workmanship from the contractor involved, adding that the taxpayers had lost millions of shillings.

One of the parents, Jane Waithera, cried foul, noting that they had not been informed in advance of the planned closure of the school.

Waithera said that some parents had even bought new school uniforms and books only to learn that the school was no longer operational.

“Some of these cracks can be repaired by CDF as this is the only public school in this area serving tens of students,” said Waithera.