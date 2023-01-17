SECTIONS
The Standard

Increase the minimum wage, Atwoli urges Ruto

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has asked the government to consider reviewing upwards the minimum wage to cushion Kenyans against the high cost of living.

The minimum wage is currently at Sh15,120 after former President Uhuru Kenyatta reviewed it on May 1, 2022.

COTU, in a Tuesday, January 17 statement signed by its Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, said the value of the Kenyan shilling against the US dollar has weakened over time due to inflation.

“We would like to invite the government to be magnanimous enough to consider reviewing the minimum wage upwards considering the erosion in purchasing power that has been occasioned by the high cost of living,” Atwoli said.

The COTU boss has also asked the government to crack the whip on private security firms that are yet to implement the minimum wage guidelines.

“COTU has received an alarming number of petitions from current and former employees of the many rogue private security firms that have blatantly refused to observe minimum wage guidelines," he said.

The veteran trade unionist further asked President William Ruto to direct that the firms be registered through the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PRSA) so that they can pay taxes and other statutory deductions.

Related Topics

Minimum wage Francis Atwoli Deputy President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Otile Brown blames security after losing two laptops at Tanzanian airport
Otile Brown blames security after losing two laptops at Tanzanian airport
News
By Standard Entertainment
19 mins ago
Opinion: It is okay to coast through life
Lifestyle
By Gilda Naibei
43 mins ago
KQ's latest turnaround efforts needs a dose of patriotism
Opinion
By Leonard Kafafa
45 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

KQ's latest turnaround efforts needs a dose of patriotism
By Leonard Kafafa 45 mins ago
KQ's latest turnaround efforts needs a dose of patriotism
Vietnam's president resigns out of personal wish: state media
By Xinhua 59 mins ago
Vietnam's president resigns out of personal wish: state media
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2008 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2008 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 176000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2008
  • Price: KES 2,500,000
2015 Toyota Fielder Hybrid
  • 2015 Toyota Fielder Hybrid
  • Mileage : 129831
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,450,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • CHIEF ACCOUNTANT
  • Employer: Flexi-Personnel
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • BRAND MANAGER
  • Employer: Flexi-Personnel
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • GRAPHIC DESIGNER
  • Employer: Flexi-Personnel
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • QUANTITATIVE FIELD INTERVIEWERS
  • Employer: Flexi-Personnel
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Rest of Kenya

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved