Increase the minimum wage, Atwoli urges Ruto

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has asked the government to consider reviewing upwards the minimum wage to cushion Kenyans against the high cost of living.

The minimum wage is currently at Sh15,120 after former President Uhuru Kenyatta reviewed it on May 1, 2022.

COTU, in a Tuesday, January 17 statement signed by its Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, said the value of the Kenyan shilling against the US dollar has weakened over time due to inflation.

“We would like to invite the government to be magnanimous enough to consider reviewing the minimum wage upwards considering the erosion in purchasing power that has been occasioned by the high cost of living,” Atwoli said.

The COTU boss has also asked the government to crack the whip on private security firms that are yet to implement the minimum wage guidelines.

“COTU has received an alarming number of petitions from current and former employees of the many rogue private security firms that have blatantly refused to observe minimum wage guidelines," he said.

The veteran trade unionist further asked President William Ruto to direct that the firms be registered through the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PRSA) so that they can pay taxes and other statutory deductions.