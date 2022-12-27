Impeachment hearing: What Governor Kawira Mwangaza is accused of

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza appears before Senate special committee for her impeachment hearing at the Senate chambers, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has denied all charges leveled against her by Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) during impeachment.

Kawira is today appearing before the Senate special committee, chaired by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, to defend herself.

The Meru Governor is facing five charges where she is set to legally battle it out with the County Assembly before the Senate makes a decision on her impeachment.

In the first charge, the Meru County boss has been accused of nepotism, illegal appointments, unlawful dismissals, and usurpation of the Constitutional and statutory functions of county organs.

“On or around 30th September 2022, the Governor engaged in (i) gross misconduct, (ii) grossly violated Articles 10, 232, 235 and 236 of the Constitution, (iii) grossly violated section 17 of the Public Officer Ethics Act, (iv) grossly violated sections 55, 59, 59A, 60, 62, 63, 64 and 65 of the County Governments Act, (v) grossly violated sections 6 and 11 of the Meru County Youth Service Act, 2018 and grossly violated section 4 of the Public Appointments (County Assemblies Approval) Act, 2017,” part of the charges read.

The charges are drawn from her appointing Murega Baicu (husband), Roadside appointments of County Workers at Timau, Nkubu, and Kianjai as well as setting up an illegal Committee on the Meru municipality.

The County’s first female governor has also been accused of incitement, bullying, vilification, and misleading campaigns against other leaders.

On diverse occasions, Governor Kawira is accused of humiliating the Catholic church clergy, County Assembly’s minority leader, minority chief whip, Tigania East MP, Meru Senator as well as the Agriculture CS.

The third charge Kawira is facing at the Senate is forceful entry into the Assembly precincts and mobilisation of unlawful riots against MCAs.

The County Assembly has also accused the Governor of violation of public finance management laws by directing the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) to spend all revenue- as opposed to paying the County revenue fund, issuing waivers on fees at the MTRH, and directing County government officers to participate in furthering and advancing the interests of Baite TV, a media station she owns.

Kawira will also answer to allegations of misconduct in the nomination of County Executive Committee Members. She is also accused of creating non-existent offices and failing to submit some appointees for vetting by County Assembly.

Kawira was impeached a fortnight ago after sixty-seven (67) Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) voted for her ouster unanimously.

She won the election on an independent ticket, to become the first woman in Meru region to be elected governor, unseating then Governor and the region’s veteran politician Kiraitu Murungi.