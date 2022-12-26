SECTIONS
Two people killed, three injured in Narok crash

By Winfrey Owino | 49m ago
The December 24, 2022 crash in Narok South involved one vehicle. [File, Standard]

Two people died and three others seriously injured after a saloon car they were travelling in rolled at Ratili area in Narok South.

The incident happened on the Narok-Bomet Road on the Christmas Eve.

The saloon car, a Mercedes Benz which had five people on board, was heading towards Bomet from Narok.

Police reports indicate that the driver of the vehicle lost control, resulting in the car rolling several times.

Videos of the scene show scattered bottles of alcohol, suggesting the occupants of the vehicle might have been intoxicated during the crash.

Bodies of the deceased persons, a man and a woman, were taken to Longisa County Referral Hospital morgue, while the injured were taken to various hospitals for treatment.

