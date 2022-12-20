SECTIONS
Violate traffic rules at your own peril, CS Kindiki warns motorists

By Betty Njeru | 31m ago
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki during a briefing at Harambee House, Nairobi. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has launched a countrywide crackdown on road users violating traffic rules during the festivities.

The CS, during a media briefing at Harambee House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, December 20, said that police officers and officers from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will be positioned on all major roads in the country to weed out traffic offenders.

“During this festive season, I have directed the police to crack heavily and without exceptions on those found flouting our traffic rules. I have given the Inspector-General [of Police Japhet Koome] my personal assurances and those of the government that we will provide his officers with the necessary support to enforce the safety of every Kenyan on our roads and a deliberate campaign targeting the reduction of our unacceptable high road fatalities,” Kindiki said.

Motorists caught speeding, travelling without relevant licenses, drink-driving, and failing to observe other traffic rules will face the full force of the law, the minister said.

“It is our expectation that those who will find themselves on the wrong side of this campaign will not only be arrested but will also be subjected to the due process of punishment, including instant fines and where applicable, prompt prosecution,” said Kindiki.

Other traffic infringements include overloading of goods and passengers, contravening of licensed PSV routes, operating vehicles without valid inspection certificates, delayed removal of stalled vehicles, and installing unlawful lights on vehicles.

Kindiki’s statement comes as Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen expressed concern about an increase in accident-related deaths, owing to drink-driving and speeding.

“An analysis by NTSA shows a three (3) per cent increase in road carnage as of November 15 this year, with fatalities standing at 4,432 compared to 4,271 during the same period last year,” said Murkomen.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

The Transport CS also noted that many crashes are a result of poor visibility at night. He urged motorists to embrace proper positioning of signage such as reflective triangles, chevrons, and retro-reflective.

“Motor vehicle owners must move with speed to remove stalled vehicles within one hour of an incident, and ensure proper signs are placed at safe distances on the road to warn approaching motorists.”

Between January 1 and December 13, 2022, a total of 4,432 road users died in accidents; some 9,315 were seriously injured, while 6,691 were slightly injured, NTSA data released on Tuesday, December 20 indicated.

.

