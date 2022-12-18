SECTIONS
No arrests yet in case of 3-year-old boy whose eyes were gouged out

By Erick Abuga | 1h ago
Nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri consoles Junior Sagini who is recuperating at Kisii Eye Hospital on this photo taken on 18/12/2022. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

A dark cloud has engulfed Ikuruma village in Marani sub-county after unknown people kidnapped a three-year-old, gouged out his eyes, and later abandoned him in a maize plantation.

No arrest has been made so far even as police officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations camp the area to find out what could have led to such an inhumane act.

Dr Dan Kiage, the Director at Kisii Eye Specialist Hospital where the child is admitted, said the victim might have permanently lost his eyesight.

“His eyes were completely removed using a sharp object. He will undergo a second surgery,” Dr Kiage said after the child went through surgery.

Yesterday morning, the police visited the home and walked away with the child’s stepfather, John Makori and stepgrandmother.

The child’s mother has been away for months following a family squabble.

The stepfather had been arrested before the child was found but was released after the police said there was no evidence linking him to the disappearance of the child.

Edward Nyang’au, the chair of community policing in the area said the child was rescued some minutes past 1pm on Friday after he had gone missing on Wednesday.

“We received calls from the area chief and rushed to the scene. The child was found less than 100 metres from their home,” Nyang’au said.

“It is not clear why for close to five hours the family could not trace the child.”

Nyang’au added that they tried interrogating the stepfather and the stepgrandmother and both gave contradicting information.

“They told us that the child fell from a tree and injured himself. We are not convinced by the information they gave us,” Nyang’au said.

“The police must carry out investigations to establish what happened.”

The victim’s eldest sister was taken to her aunt in West Mugirango, Nyamira County, after the incident.

One of the neighbours said the child was a victim of a family conflict. “There is no doubt that the suspect is within the family. We must be told the truth, that child must get justice.”

Area MP Japheth Nyakundi said he is shocked by the disturbing news of an inhumane and heinous act by heartless people.

“It is disheartening to see a young soul undergoing such pain and torture,” Nyakundi said.

“I have made a formal communication to the police and the investigative agency to get down to the bottom of the matter and bring perpetrators to book.”

He added that he will dedicate his time, energy and resources to ensure that the child gets justice. 

.

