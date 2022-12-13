Seven dead, 20 seriously injured after crash in Ngata

The wreckage of a matatu involved in a crash at Ngata area along the Nakuru -Eldoret highway on December 13, 2022. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Seven people have perished after two matatus they were travelling in were involved in a crash with a trailer at Ngata Area along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

Nakuru West Sub-county Police Commander Edwin Otieno said that the crash that occurred at 5:30pm Tuesday left 20 other passengers critically injured.

"The trailer driver lost control of the vehicle as he moved downhill towards Nakuru. He ripped off a section of the first matatu heading in the opposite direction," said Otieno.

The sub-county police boss explained that the trailer - suspected to have suffered brake failure - crossed onto the lane of oncoming traffic and was involved in a head-on collision with the second matatu.

"The three vehicles landed in a ditch on the opposite side of the highway. Drivers of the three vehicles are among the survivors of the crash that left the vehicles badly damaged," said Otieno.

At the scene, the bodies of the victims were strewn over a stretch of 50 meters, some of them badly mutilated by the wreckage. Nakuru West Sub-county Police Commander Edwin Otieno. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

"First responders and the police however managed to rescue the 20 survivors trapped in the vehicles. The survivors are receiving treatment at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital," said Otieno.

The scene was just a few meters from yet another crash where three students from the nearby Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology (RVIST) were killed in a crash involving a matatu and a bus on November 26.

Angry students from the college, and a section of residents gave police a hard time after they held protests temporarily blocking the highway.

The residents pointed fingers at the national government accusing it of taking long to address their concerns as the black spot continues to claim their lives and other travellers.

“The government erected speed bumps here but they have proven not to be of any help. We now demand that the road is converted to a dual carriageway,” said Felix Odhiambo.

James Kitur said that they were worried that the runaway trucks would land on their business premises if a median barrier is not erected to stop vehicles that suffer mechanical failure at high speeds. The trailer reportedly crossed onto the lane of oncoming traffic and was involved in a head-on collision with a matatu. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

“We are tired of responding to these accidents. The next victims will be us in our shops. We are calling on Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to expedite the project and begin with the Ngata area,” said Kitur.

Otieno, however, called on the motorists plying the route to exercise caution during the festive period.

“We understand that there are challenges along the stretch but in the meantime, we urge for restrain among motorists from temptations of speeding to their destinations,” said Otieno.

Bodies of the deceased persons were taken to Nakuru municipal mortuary.