Sections of Nairobi Expressway to remain closed on Jamhuri day

A section of beautified Nairobi Expressway along Uhuru Highway, Nairobi on April 15, 2022. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Sections of the Nairobi Expressway entrances and exits will remain temporarily closed on Monday, December 12, in obsevance of the Jamhuri Day Celebrations

In a notice issued by Moja Expressway Company, motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as the Capital Centre and Haile Selassie entrances will remain closed.

The routes be closed from 10am to 1pm.

"Motorists driving from Mlolongo to Westlands are advised to exit at Capital Centre or join the Nairobi Expressway from Haile Selassie. The Capital Centre entrance will remain closed," reads the notice.

Addittionally, motorists driving from Westlands to Mlolongo have been advised to exit the Nairobi Expressway at Haile Selassie or join from Capital Centre.

"The Haile Selassie entrance will remain closed," the notice read.