Ruto says Jamhuri Day celebrations will be innovation-themed

By Stephanie Wangari | 2h ago
President William Ruto at the Kabete National Polytechnic on Tuesday, December 6. [PSCU]

This year's Jamhuri Day celebrations will be marked through ICT-themed national celebrations, a cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto deliberated.

The celebrations will be preceded by an ‘innovation week’ which was formally inaugurated by the president on Tuesday, December 6.

While launching virtual Desktops at the Kabete National Polytechnic, Ruto said the celebrations will feature participation by continental and global technology giants as well as thought leaders. 

"I deliberately decided that this year’s Jamhuri Day is going to be profiled properly and themed as the innovation Jamhuri Day," said Ruto.

He added; "Instead of inviting the usual people who we invite, I have decided to invite our technology leaders worldwide from Facebook and Google."

Ruto also says the government is planning on digitising all government services in the next six months.

This, he says, will transform the delivery of public services and make them faster and more efficient.

"I am very confident that this is going to happen because the digital economy has the potential to enhance productivity, expand incomes and improve the socio-economic well-being of all our people," he said.

Additionally, the president said his government aims to make sure every shopping centre will have internet and a hotspot. 

"We are going to roll out the digital super highway to make sure that young people in every part of Kenya have access to the internet and internet-ready devices that can assist them to connect to the job market," said Ruto.

