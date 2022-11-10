Jubilee threatens to ditch Azimio over Parliamentary Service Commission slots

A section of Jubilee legislators led by Sabina Chege (centre) address media at Parliament buildings, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Some Jubilee leaders are now threatening to walk out of the Azimio coalition if the issue of Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) slots is unresolved.

The leaders, in a press briefing on Thursday, accused the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party of conmanship, claiming Senate Minority Whip Fatuma Dullo was delisted, and replaced by Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omugeni.

Omugeni was unanimously picked in her place for “a strong personality”.

“Our goal was to nominate a competent senior counsel in the House, whose resources will be witnessed in this House. The commission needs strong personalities that can move mountains and one who holds confidence from the rest of the team.”

The Jubilee MPs led by Sabina Chege faulted ODM for taking two out of the three reserved PSC slots at its expense. Senate Minority Whip Fatuma Dullo. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

ODM had nominated MPs Mishi Mboko (National Assembly) and Okong’o Omugeni (Senate) while Wiper nominated Patrick Makau.

They claimed that according to law and the Azimio agreement, the slots were to be shared out so that both ODM, Jubilee, and Wiper parties got one slot each.

They threatened to walk out of Azimio if the matter was not resolved.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah will table the names of Nyandarua Woman MP Faith Gitau, Nyali MP Mohammed Ali, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua and Nominated Senator Joyce Korir who are members of the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance.