Kenyatta University council gets new management

Prof Shem Migot Adholla to chair KU council. [File, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has appointed a new chairperson of the Kenyatta University council and two members.

Prof Shem Migot Adholla will serve as the council’s chairperson for a period of one year, effective today, November 4, while Eric Sila and Mary Mugo will serve as members of the council for the same period.

“The appointments of Prof Chrispus Kiamba, Jane Wamoko, and Carilus Odero Odumbe are revoked,” a gazette notice dated Nov 4 said.

The outgoing council chaired by Kiamba was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in July 2022.

The appointments come at the back of a dispute at the institution, that saw Prof Paul Wainaina sacked and reinstated as Vice-Chancellor, all within four months.

Upon his ouster amid a land tussle at the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), Prof Wainaina was replaced by Prof Waceke Wanjohi in an acting capacity.

Before his ouster, Wainaina said the council and the Acting VC were handpicked to allow the excision of 410 acres of the university land.