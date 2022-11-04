SECTIONS

Kenyatta University council gets new management

By Betty Njeru | 1h ago

Prof Shem Migot Adholla to chair KU council. [File, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has appointed a new chairperson of the Kenyatta University council and two members.

Prof Shem Migot Adholla will serve as the council’s chairperson for a period of one year, effective today, November 4, while Eric Sila and Mary Mugo will serve as members of the council for the same period.

“The appointments of Prof Chrispus Kiamba, Jane Wamoko, and Carilus Odero Odumbe are revoked,” a gazette notice dated Nov 4 said.

The outgoing council chaired by Kiamba was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in July 2022.

The appointments come at the back of a dispute at the institution, that saw Prof Paul Wainaina sacked and reinstated as Vice-Chancellor, all within four months.

Upon his ouster amid a land tussle at the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), Prof Wainaina was replaced by Prof Waceke Wanjohi in an acting capacity.

Before his ouster, Wainaina said  the council and the Acting VC were handpicked to allow the excision of 410 acres of the university land.

Related Topics

Kenyatta University Kenyatta University Council Prof Shem Adholla
.

Latest Stories

Ruto, Gachagua to lead food drive in 12 counties tomorrow
Ruto, Gachagua to lead food drive in 12 counties tomorrow
National
By DPPS
23 mins ago
Kenyatta University council gets new management
Education
By Betty Njeru
1 hr ago
Hope as Sports CS Ababu Namwamba re-instates Football Kenya Federation
Football
By Odero Charles
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

Ruto, Gachagua to lead food drive in 12 counties tomorrow
By DPPS 23 mins ago
Ruto, Gachagua to lead food drive in 12 counties tomorrow
Kenyatta University council gets new management
By Betty Njeru 1 hr ago
Kenyatta University council gets new management
Hope as Sports CS Ababu Namwamba re-instates Football Kenya Federation
By Odero Charles 2 hrs ago
Hope as Sports CS Ababu Namwamba re-instates Football Kenya Federation
We are willing to negotiate, KQ boss Kilavuka tells pilots
By Betty Njeru 2 hrs ago
We are willing to negotiate, KQ boss Kilavuka tells pilots

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved