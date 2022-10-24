Miguna Miguna Spice FM interview fails to take off after refusing to sign indemnity form.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna. [File, Standard]

Lawyer-politician Miguna Miguna's interview on Spice FM's morning show Situation Room 24 failed to take off after he refused to sign an indemnity form.

An indemnity agreement is a contract that protects one party of a transaction from the risks or liabilities created by the other party of the transaction.

Miguna was expected to talk about his life in exile and a poster had gone out publicising the interview. He showed up for the interview at the Spice FM studios, was requested to sign the form and he declined and left.

Later in a tweet, Miguna described the form as ‘ridiculous’.

“I've appeared on TV and radio for the past 30 years but not once has a media house - including @StandardKenya and @KTNNewsKE asked me to sign a blanket indemnity form. @SpiceFMKE has never asked any of its previous guests to sign the ridiculous form they tried to force on me!” he tweeted shortly after leaving from the radio station.

Possible legal eventualities

Commenting on the development, Tom Japanni, the Standard Group General Manager - Radio Products said the management only wanted Miguna to indemnify the company from any possible legal eventualities arising from the interview.

"I think it's very unfortunate he refused to sign. We had spoken earlier on Friday and made it clear that he had to sign the indemnity form," said Japanni.

"It is not that we don't have confidence in his articulation of issues. He accepted and said there was no problem until he came this morning and refused to sign".

Japanni also explained that the precautionary measure should be seen in the context of the punitive media laws passed by the Jubilee government.

"We were coming with clean hands and expected the same from him," said Japanni.

Miguna returned to Kenya from Canada on Thursday, October 20 after almost five years in exile. He arrived on board a Kenya Airways flight which touched down a few minutes past 6:00am local time. He was received by supporters before addressing the media.

“I am extremely happy to be back home. I extend my gratitude to all Kenyans who have stood with me, and with the bill of rights in the constitution. I pay gratitude to the Judiciary that stood firm on the side of the rule of law,” said Miguna.

Miguna was later escorted from JKIA by a security team.

Mashujaa Day invitation

On Wednesday, October 19, Miguna shared photos of official invitation letters to attend the Mashujaa Day national celebrations at Uhuru Gardens and later a Garden Party at State House Nairobi.

“From the JKIA to #MashujaaDay. Then to State House Kenya. Patriots are FREE to be at the JKIA,” said Miguna.

On October, 12, 2022, he revealed that the red alerts imposed on him had been lifted. “The Government of William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua has lifted the Red Alerts Uhuru Kenyatta imposed against me. My Arrival: October 20 at 6am,” Miguna said on Twitter.

Why Miguna left Kenya

The Canadian-based lawyer was first deported on February 6, 2018, after a dramatic arrest for his role in the January 30, 2018, controversial swearing-in of the then National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga as the "People's President".

After his arrest, he was locked up incommunicado for five days, shifting between police stations in Kiambu and Kajiado before his February 6 deportation despite a court injunction against the same. His lawyers put up a spirited fight against his deportation.

On February 26, Justice Chacha Mwita ordered his return to Kenya and suspended the State's declaration that he was a prohibited immigrant. The High Court Judge further suspended the cancellation of Miguna's passport by the immigration boss Major General (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa.

"During the petitioner's first re-entry into Kenya, the chairperson of the Kenya National Human Rights Commission be allowed access to the immigration and customs clearance areas at the port of petitioner's re-entry in order to observe the extent of the respondent's observance of the relevant constitutional human rights and immigration laws applicable to the petitioner's rights to reenter Kenya," ordered Justice Mwita.

On March 12, Court of Appeal Judges Roseline Nambuye, Patrick Kiage and Kathurima M'Inoti ruled against the Government's appeal to stop his return.

Since his first deportation, Miguna embarked on a rigorous drive to meet Kenyans in the diaspora, discussing various issues with them including dual citizenship, while also promising to pursue the struggle to fight electoral injustice in the country.

Not a Kenyan citizen

Miguna made appearances on countless online forums and radio stations in Canada, US and Europe advancing his NRM agenda.

He returned to Kenya the next month, only to be deported again. His citizenship was denounced by the Government terming his presence in Kenya as ‘contrary to national interest’.

In a statement issued then by the Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, Miguna was deported because he wasn’t a Kenyan citizen.

The statement read: “Miguna Miguna, who is not a citizen of Kenya and whose presence in Kenya is contrary to the national interest, be removed from Kenya to his country of origin Canada, and further direct that he remain in prison custody while arrangements for removal are being undertaken, and this order is sufficient warrant to keep the said in custody…”

In 2019, the high court ordered then Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa to jointly pay Miguna Sh7.2 million from their pockets. In granting the orders, Justice Chacha Mwita said taxpayers will not bear the burden for the pair’s illegal actions early this year.

“Where overzealous civil servants act beyond the law, it is not for the taxpayers to bear the burden,” ruled justice Mwita.