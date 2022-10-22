President Ruto gazettes vacancies in positions of IEBC Chair, two commissioners

From left: IEBC Vice Chair Julian Cherera, Commissioner Prof Abdi Guliye, and Chair Wafula Chebukati at Bomas of Kenya. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

President William Ruto has gazetted vacancies in the positions of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson and two members of the commission from January 17, 2023.

In a notice dated October 21, 2022, the president notified that the current office holders' tenure will lapse on January 17 next year, having been in office for a five-year term since 2017.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7A (2) of the IEBC Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, notify of impending vacancies in the positions of IEBC chairperson and two members of the Commission on January 17, 2023.”

According to the IEBC Act, the office of the chairperson or a member of the Commission shall become vacant if the holder: dies, resigns from office by notice in writing addressed to the President, or is removed from office.

“The President shall publish a notice of a vacancy in the Gazette within seven days of the occurrence of such vacancy,” the Act reads.

The president is also required to appoint a seven-member selection panel six months before the lapse of the tenure, tasked with interviewing potential candidates and forward names to the Head of State for appointment.

Wafula Chebukati is exiting the IEBC chairperson position but shall remain in office until January 17, 2023.

Chebukati, who was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta has been at the helm of the electoral agency since January 18, 2017, and has overseen two general elections in Kenya.

The commission consists of a chairperson and six commissioners.