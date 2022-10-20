Miguna Miguna is back in Kenya

Lawyer Miguna Miguna arrives at the JKIA in Nairobi from Canada on October 20, 2022. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

Exiled Kenyan-born lawyer Miguna Miguna has arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from Canada.

Miguna was on board a Kenya Airways flight which touched down a few minutes past 6:00am local time on Thursday, October 20.

He was received by supporters before addressing the media exactly 1,716 days since he left Kenya.

“I am extremely happy to be back home. I extend my gratitude to all Kenyans who have stood with me, and with the bill of rights in the constitution. I pay gratitude to the Judiciary that stood firm on the side of the rule of law,” said Miguna.

Miguna was later escorted from JKIA by a security team. On Wednesday, he had shared photos of official invitation letters to attend the Mashujaa Day national celebrations at Uhuru Gardens and later a Garden Party at State House Nairobi.

“From the JKIA to #MashujaaDay. Then to State House Kenya. Patriots are FREE to be at the JKIA,” said Miguna.

On October, 12, 2022, he revealed that the red alerts imposed on him had been lifted.

“The Government of William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua has lifted the Red Alerts Uhuru Kenyatta imposed against me. My Arrival: October 20 at 6am,” Miguna said on Twitter. Miguna Miguna shared photos of official invitation letters to attend the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens and a Garden Party at State House Nairobi. [Courtesy: Twitter - @MigunaMiguna]

The Canadian-based lawyer was first deported on February 6, 2018, after a dramatic arrest for his role in the January 30, 2018 controversial swearing-in of the then National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga as the "People's President".

After his arrest, he was locked up incommunicado for five days, shifting between police stations in Kiambu and Kajiado before his February 6 deportation despite a court injunction against the same.

His lawyers put up a spirited fight against his deportation.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna addresses journalists at the JKIA in Nairobi shortly after arriving from Canada on October 20, 2022. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

On February 26, Justice Chacha Mwita ordered his return to Kenya and suspended the State's declaration that he was a prohibited immigrant.

The High Court Judge further suspended the cancellation of Miguna's passport by the immigration boss Major General (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa.

"During the petitioner's first re-entry into Kenya, the chairperson of the Kenya National Human Rights Commission be allowed access to the immigration and customs clearance areas at the port of petitioner's re-entry in order to observe the extent of the respondent's observance of the relevant constitutional human rights and immigration laws applicable to the petitioner's rights to reenter Kenya," ordered Justice Mwita.

On March 12, Court of Appeal Judges Roseline Nambuye, Patrick Kiage and Kathurima M'Inoti ruled against the Government's appeal to stop his return.

Since his first deportation, Miguna embarked on a rigorous drive to meet Kenyans in the diaspora, discussing various issues with them including dual citizenship, while also promising to pursue the struggle to fight electoral injustice in the country.

BREAKING: Lawyer Miguna Miguna arrives at JKIA from Canada on board a KQ flight four years and eight months since his deportation. pic.twitter.com/WTpzRnmGTX — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) October 20, 2022

He made appearances on countless online forums and radio stations in Canada, US and Europe advancing his NRM agenda.

He returned to the country the next month, only to be deported again. His citizenship was denounced by the Government terming his presence in Kenya as ‘contrary to national interest’.

In a statement issued then by the Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, Miguna was deported because he wasn’t a Kenyan citizen.

The statement read: “Miguna Miguna, who is not a citizen of Kenya and whose presence in Kenya is contrary to national interest, be removed from Kenya to his country of origin Canada, and further direct that he remain in prison custody while arrangements for removal are being undertaken, and this order is sufficient warrant to keep the said in custody…”

In 2019, the high court ordered then Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa to jointly pay lawyer Miguna Miguna Sh7.2 million from their pockets.

In granting the orders, Justice Chacha Mwita said taxpayers will not bear the burden for the pair’s illegal actions early this year.

“Where overzealous civil servants act beyond the law, it is not for the taxpayers to bear the burden,” ruled justice Mwita. Lawyer Miguna Miguna greets supporters upon arrival at the JKIA in Nairobi from Canada on October 20, 2022. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

The CS and PS have been surcharged by the court twice over the Miguna arrests and deportation saga.

Justice George Odunga drew the first blood on March 29 when he required Sh200,000 be slashed from their monthly pay for failing to produce Miguna in court as had been ordered.

Aggrieved, they contested the orders before the Court of Appeal.