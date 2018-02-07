government-confirms-why-it-deported-nrm-general-miguna-miguna

SUMMARY The government has confirmed why NRM self-declared general Miguna Miguna was deported Miguna was ejected from Kenyan on Tuesday night via a KLM flight headed for Amsterdam

Miguna Miguna’s citizenship has been denounced by the Government terming his presence in Kenya as ‘contrary to national interest’.



The self-declared general was arrested on February 2 in Runda, Nairobi after he raised an alarm on a raid at his home. ​

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti confirmed that he was arrested in connection to National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ which took place at Uhuru Park on January 30.

He remained confined in police cells up to yesterday when the High Court ordered for his immediate release on an anticipatory bail of Ksh50,000.

Police failed to produce him in court, leading to his sudden deportation on Tuesday night via a KLM flight to Amsterdam.





In a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government seen by ureport, Miguna was deported because he wasn’t a Kenyan citizen.

The statement read:

“Miguna Miguna, who is not a citizen of Kenya and whose presence in Kenya is contrary to national interest, be removed from Kenya to his country of origin Canada, and further direct that he remain in prison custody while arrangements for removal are being undertaken, and this order is sufficient warrant to keep the said in custody…”





Miguna has since spoken from Amsterdam, saying that he never renounced Kenyan citizenship.

“ Even if one had intended to deport me anywhere for whatever reasons, there are well laid legal procedures that must be followed and fundamental rights that must be upheld but which Matiang’i has violated,” read part of Miguna’s statement.







